‘Inspirational’ couple mark 40 years with hampers for 800 care heroes

An ‘inspirational’ couple have given festive hampers to more than 800 staff as their pioneering care organisation marked its 40th anniversary in style.

Founders Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, toured Pendine Park’s care homes, thanking staff and residents during joint Christmas and anniversary celebrations.

Pendine Park opened just before Christmas in 1985 when the couple launched Gwern Alyn care home in Wrexham with just 10 staff and 14 residents – the beginning of a journey that’s shaped social care in Wales.

Four decades on, the organisation has grown into a major provider with nine homes in Wrexham and Caernarfon, 440 beds and more than 860 employees.

Parties were held at all the homes and every member of staff received a hamper as a personal gesture of gratitude from the couple, who are described by residents as “exceptional” and “remarkable”.

They said that the December day 40 years ago when they opened the doors to their first care home would be forever etched in their memory.

Gill said: “I can remember all our first residents here, I remember them vividly – a lady called Eunice Barlow was the first one.

“The last 40 years have been mostly joy, and it’s been about really getting to know people and their families.

“But of course it is tinged with some sadness, the pandemic was very difficult for us, the staff and the families.

“The contribution of the staff has been monumental, genuinely unbelievable, and we are humbled every single day by the work they do.”

‘Quite a ride’

Mario also clearly remembers opening the doors to Gwern Alyn and said: “It feels like yesterday really. It has been quite a ride, quite a journey, and things have changed so much.

“But the key thing, both today and 40 years ago, has always been kindness.

It’s about consideration and compassion for others.

“Our staff are extraordinary, we’ve probably had nearly 6,000 staff in those 40 years and nearly 6,000 residents, it’s incredible really.”

Among those congratulating Gill and Mario on reaching the 40th anniversary was Wrexham’s Member of the Senedd, Lesley Griffiths MS.

She said: “Marking 40 years is an outstanding achievement and I warmly congratulate Mario, Gill and everyone at Pendine Park.

“Their inspiring story is one of vision, compassion and hard work, and the impact they have had on social care in Wrexham and beyond is immense.

“For four decades Pendine has provided specialist support that genuinely enhances people’s lives, ensuring dignity, comfort and opportunity for every resident. I’m delighted to celebrate this milestone with them.”

‘Raised the bar’

Clwyd South MS Ken Skates, who is also the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, also passed on his congratulations.

He said: “For 40 years Pendine Park has raised the bar and set the standard for social care in Wales, and that success reflects Mario and Gill’s unwavering commitment and forward-thinking approach.

“Pendine has not only delivered exceptional care but has also been a major local employer, offering secure and meaningful work to generations of staff.

“The many accolades Pendine has earned speak volumes about their leadership and values.

“They truly are an extraordinary couple whose contribution to our region cannot be overstated.”

Mario and his then fiancee Gill decided to open a care home because they both had elderly grandparents and were unable to find anywhere that met their own high standards.

They bought and converted Gwern Alyn, a red brick Victorian villa, and got married in a marquee in the grounds, with all the residents and staff invited to the celebration.

Memorable moment

In 1989 they bought a 12-acre site on Summerhill Road on the outskirts of Wrexham and have now opened fire care homes there.

They also bought Hillbury House, next door to Gwern Alyn, which was already a care home being run by the Sisters of Nazareth.

Expanding further, they opened a state-of-the-art care home, Bryn Seiont Newydd, in Caernarfon in 2015.

Despite the company’s growth, Mario said the opening of the couple’s first care home remained the most memorable moment.

He said: “It was a very exciting day, and we used that as a springboard.

“Back in 1985 I don’t think we thought the company would have grown into what it has become.

“We’ve gone on to be an award-winning company and grown organically and evolved and dealt with the challenges.”

Token of appreciation

According to Mario, it was important for staff and residents to mark the 40th anniversary and their contribution to the success of the company and said providing more than 860 Christmas hampers to the staff was a token of appreciation for all their hard work

He said: “Our anniversary parties this year have been combined with our Christmas parties – we like to party at Pendine.

“We have done the hampers for many years. We have three local suppliers for the products in the hampers – Majestic Wine, Village Bakery and Gerrards Bakery – and they make a lovely hamper for the staff and it’s gone down incredibly well.”

The couple are both passionate about the arts and launched the Pendine Arts and Communities Trust which supports a host of community and arts-related activities.

Campaigns

Mario is also a fearless campaigner for the social care sector, founding both Care Forum Wales, which represents around 500 independent providers, and the Wales Care Awards, to recognise frontline care workers.

He is passionate about promoting equality and fair funding for vulnerable people who need care.

Cindy Clutton, who manages Gwern Alyn and Hillbury and has worked for Pendine for 25 years, said it was a privilege to play a role in the success of the organisation.

She said: “I think the journey has been amazing, and we are all proud to play a part in the story.

“It’s important to celebrate occasions such as the 40th anniversary because we are so proud of Gill and Mario and what they have done, not just for Pendine but for the care sector as a whole.

“They are totally committed and that flows down to our staff who are passionate about care and are extraordinary people.”

Gwern Alyn resident Beryl Fowler presented flowers to Gill to mark the 40th anniversary.

Beryl said: “I was so pleased to be able to present the flowers to Gill because we are so proud of this remarkable couple.

“They are exceptional and the staff here are wonderful, they are so loyal and caring.”