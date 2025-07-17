Insulation factory proposed for Wales–England border

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

A major international insulation manufacturer is considering building a new factory on the Wales–England border.

German multinational Knauf intends to build a factory in Deeside to produce rock wool insulation on part of the former Shotton Steelworks site.

The factory is expected to create 143 new jobs.

Knauf has submitted a scoping opinion request – a preliminary move to see if the idea of a development is acceptable before a more in-depth Environmental Impact Assessment is produced.

Recycled material

In that document it says it intends to build on the 15,000sq metre site a main process building with two 70 metre chimney stacks and a third smaller emergency stack.

It will take in 120,000 tonnes of raw materials per year – basalt, slag and recycled rock wool insulation – and turn that into 100,000 tonnes of rock wool insulation for use in housing and industrial insulation using an electric melting furnace.

The documents state it will look to prioritise using recycled material over fresh raw materials.

Jobs

As well as direct local jobs Knauf has estimated the site will generate around 400 jobs in the wider UK supply chain.

The outline proposals also detail an on-site substation able to generate up to 21.5 Mega Volt-Amps (MVa) and other infrastructure including utility and washwater systems, product storage, workshops, stores offices, welfare facilities and vehicle parking – including disabled parking, cycle parking and shelters and electric vehicle charging points.

The site is expected to operate 24 hours a day, seven days per week, with around 200 HGV movements bringing materials in and taking them out each week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

