‘Intense’ thunderstorms could cause travel disruption, Met Office warns

“Intense” thunderstorms and heavy rain across much of Wales and England could cause travel disruption this week, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office said a band of heavy showers and thunderstorms is expected to move northwards on Wednesday morning.

It follows hot weather across the UK which coincided with extremely dry conditions, with drought being declared across the whole of Wales and in nearly three-quarters of England.

The Met Office has previously said the UK is on course for its hottest summer on record after five heatwaves swept the country, with Wales’ hottest temperature of 35.1°C recorded in Hawarden on 26 June 2026.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued from 3am to 10pm on Wednesday across eastern parts of Wales, and much of England including London and the South East, the Midlands, East Anglia, and parts of the North West and South West.

The Met Office warned that showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon “may be intense”, with 20-30mm rain falling in less than an hour and 40-50mm being possible in two to three hours in a few spots, leading to some surface water flooding.

The weather service said there is a “small risk of flooding and disruption” from thunderstorms on Wednesday, including possible damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

It added that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Large hail and frequent lightning are also possible before showers and thunderstorms drift northwards and ease during Wednesday evening.

The Met Office has advised people to “ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured” before gusty winds arrive, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds and fences.

A further yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued from 6am to 10pm on Thursday across much of Wales and large parts of England, including the Midlands, East Anglia, the North West, Yorkshire, and the South West.

The weather service said there is a “small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”.

It added there was also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office said 20-30mm of rain in three hours is “expected fairly widely” and up to 50mm in a 12-hour period can be expected in places.

There is also a small chance that some places may see more than 50mm of rain in three hours and more than 75mm through 12 hours “especially over east facing high ground”.

The weather service added that lightning and hail of 1-2cm will also be hazards on Thursday.

The Met Office said there are currently no plans to make the thunderstorms a named storm.