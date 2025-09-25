Interactive audio trail launched on the Montgomery Canal

An interactive audio trail telling the story of the rich heritage and wildlife of the two-century old Montgomery Canal has been created.

It’s the work of school children and members of the local community who have come together to create the trail for people to enjoy while exploring the canal or from home.

With 126 listed structures and designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, the 33-mile canal crosses from England into Wales at Llanymynech and boasts a reputation as the best location in the world for floating water plantain.

Audio

Children from Ardleen CP School, Carreghofa CP School and Llandysilio School have worked with Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, to produce the audio trail, speaking to local people who have lived alongside the canal throughout their lives.

Sara James, project manager at Canal & River Trust, explained: “The Montgomery Canal holds a special place in the hearts of those who live nearby, rich with personal stories and historical significance.

“Recognising the importance of preserving these narratives, we embarked on a mission to capture these tales before they fade away.

“Collaborating with local schools presented the opportunity to share the knowledge of the canal with a new generation while giving the children a chance to develop their communication and research skills.

“Alongside this they met with older people who have been able to pass on their memories and experiences of the canal and the importance it has had for them throughout their lives.

“The audio trail features both guides for people to enjoy along the canal as well as interviews recalling people’s memories of the canal and detailing some of the things they still enjoy seeing today.

“They cover a broad range of subjects, and we are thankful to heritage specialists Keystone Heritage for their support in helping to create the trail.”

History

The audio trail is available to listen to on the Canal & River Trust website where you can search for ‘Voices of the canal’ and also discover more about the history and wildlife of the canal.

Glandŵr Cymru has been working in partnership with Powys County Council to restore a 4.4-mile stretch of the canal between Llanymynech and Maerdy thanks to a grant largely funded by the UK Government.

The audio trail project was funded as part of the UK Government funded restoration.

It’s hoped the restoration will secure the canal’s future for this and coming generations, saving it from falling into the disrepair and providing economic, social and environmental benefits to biodiversity.