Interest-free loans for empty home renovations increased to £35,000

Nation.Cymru staff

Owners of empty homes can now apply for interest-free renovation loans of up to £35,000 per property, following an increase in the funding available.

Carmarthenshire County Council is encouraging owners to explore financial support and advice to help bring vacant properties back into use.

The maximum loan available through the Houses into Homes Loan Scheme has risen from £25,000 to £35,000 per property or unit. The scheme offers loans at 0% interest to help fund renovation work.

Owners may also qualify for grants of up to £25,000 through the National Empty Homes Grant Scheme.

The grants support work to improve the condition, safety and energy efficiency of long-term empty properties so they can be occupied again.

Applications remain open until March 31, 2027, subject to funding availability.

The council’s Empty Property Team has launched a newsletter outlining options for owners considering renovating, renting, selling or moving back into their property.

Owners are also being invited to complete a short questionnaire about the challenges they face and request a free advisory visit to discuss their options.

Cllr Emlyn Schiavone, the council’s cabinet member for homes, said: “Empty properties represent a valuable opportunity to provide much-needed homes and breathe new life into our communities.

“We understand that bringing a vacant property back into use can be a challenge, which is why we are committed to supporting owners through funding, practical advice and tailored assistance.”

He added: “I would encourage anyone with an empty property to explore the support on offer and take the first step towards bringing their property back into use.”

Owners can complete the council’s questionnaire or contact the Empty Property Team at [email protected].

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