Interim US-Iran peace deal sparks anger among Israelis

Julia Frankel, Associated Press

Israelis from across the political spectrum have reacted angrily to the news of an interim deal between the US and Iran, calling it a disaster for Israel and directing their fury at one man: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli leader said at a news conference on Monday that “with an agreement, without an agreement”, he would continue fighting to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, which Tehran has long maintained it is not trying to do, saying its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.

“As long as I am the prime minister of Israel, it will not happen,” Mr Netanyahu said, emphasising that the deal was struck by the United States, not Israel, and that he did not budge on Iran’s request that Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon be part of the pact.

“Iran wanted us to withdraw from there, but that did not happen. Do you know why it didn’t happen, among other reasons? Because I stood very, very firm,” he said.

Other government officials, rivals, politicians and commentators were quick to criticise the deal, marking a sort of informal referendum on the premier’s tenure ahead of elections this autumn.

They have also underscored Mr Netanyahu’s deepening isolation – at home, in the region and, increasingly, from the United States.

Critics say the prime minister led President Donald Trump into the war with Iran while overpromising what it could achieve, and Mr Trump is now dragging Israel out of the conflict before it feels ready.

They say Mr Netanyahu misjudged Mr Trump’s appetite for a protracted conflict, was outflanked by Iran in negotiations and grew increasingly sidelined by the region’s other major players.

“Israel is paying the price of Netanyahu’s hubris and blindness, and the price of the manipulations that he tried to pull on Trump,” former prime minister and Netanyahu rival Ehud Barak said in an interview with Israel’s public broadcaster on Monday.

“Iran emerged stronger; Israel emerged weaker. That is Netanyahu’s strategic responsibility. He failed.”

‘Shocking failures’

Yair Lapid, who will challenge Mr Netanyahu in the upcoming elections, wrote on Sunday that the deal was shaping up to be “one of the most shocking failures in Israel’s foreign and security policy… entirely registered in Netanyahu’s name”.

“It can be fixed, it must be fixed,” he wrote.

“Netanyahu can no longer fix it, we will do it.”

With the US-Iran deal, Israel is stuck in a quagmire, in part because it invaded southern Lebanon after Iran-backed Hezbollah fired missiles at northern Israeli towns during the first week of the war.

Since negotiations began, Iran has insisted that any deal to wind down the US-Iran front include a cessation of Israeli hostilities in Lebanon.

As negotiations progressed and Mr Trump increasingly sought a way out of war, he grew furious over Israel’s strikes in Beirut, warning they could jeopardise an agreement.

In the end, the president decided to end the Iran conflict, even if it curtailed Israel’s options in Lebanon.

That has left Mr Netanyahu in a precarious situation.

His relationship with Mr Trump may require downscaling a military campaign in Lebanon that had widespread popularity in Israel.

Already on Monday, defence minister Israel Katz vowed to retain troops in Lebanon.

“All Hezbollah has to do is get one rocket across into an Israeli town in northern Israel, and then the pressure on Netanyahu – which he’s already hearing from his own base and from the opposition … will ramp up,” said Daniel Shapiro, former US ambassador to Israel and a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council.

“It’s gonna be very hard to resist that,” Mr Shapiro said.

“And that gives a lot of power to control this dynamic to Hezbollah, and essentially to Iran.”

Slammed

Indeed, some of the more hawkish members of Mr Netanyahu’s ruling coalition have slammed the peace deal and urged the prime minister to continue the Lebanon campaign, even if it upsets the US and risks scuttling the US-Iran deal.

“We must not compromise on anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah,” Israel’s ultranationalist national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on X.

In Lebanon, the deal left the future of Israel’s campaign uncertain.

But in Iran, the deal tied Mr Netanyahu’s hands before he met his war goals.

Mr Netanyahu and the US launched the war on February 28 with the aim of destroying Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

But nearly four months later, after Iran withstood a withering aerial campaign, Tehran is in a much stronger position, analysts and critics say.

Its proxy network survives and is still able to fire missiles into Israel.

Tehran has been able to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways, choking global trade and driving up prices for basic needs worldwide.

It is also unclear how much damage was done to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and ballistic missile programme.

“Israel believes that the war delayed the Iranian nuclear programme, but did not change its objectives,” political commentator Anna Barsky wrote for Ma’ariv, a major Hebrew daily newspaper.

She said Israeli officials are also worried that under its deal with the US, Iran could receive a major influx of cash.

Sanctions

According to three regional officials, the agreement is expected to include the phased lifting of sanctions and a release of frozen Iranian assets.

“Trump signs an agreement that funnels billions to the Ayatollahs’ regime, leaves the nuclear infrastructure intact, preserves the ballistic threat as is, and throws a lifeline to the murderous regime in Tehran,” Yair Golan, centre-left party leader and former general, posted on X.

Mr Trump, who faced pressure to end the war ahead of congressional midterm elections in November, said that “a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now”.

“Very importantly, the oil is plummeting down, and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today,” he said on Monday at the G7 summit in France.