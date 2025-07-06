International declaration signed at landmark ICEC conference

On Saturday 5 July 2025, Cardiff hosted the International Commission for European Citizens (ICEC) Conference at the Urdd Centre in Cardiff Bay, marking a major milestone in the cooperation between Europe’s pro-independence movements.

Organised by YesCymru on behalf of Wales, the conference brought together delegates from seven stateless nations – Wales, Scotland, Catalunya, the Basque Country, Flanders, Sud Tirol, and Veneto – for a day of dialogue, strategy sharing, and solidarity. The conference was also attended by a delegation from Brittany and Sicily – stateless nations also fighting for self-determination.

Shared vision

The highlight of the event was the signing of the Cardiff Declaration – a multilateral commitment to peaceful, democratic self-determination and closer collaboration among ICEC member nations. The declaration outlines a shared vision for national independence based on citizen participation, mutual support, and European democratic values.

“This is more than a statement – it’s a united step forward for our nations,” said Phyl Griffiths, Chair of YesCymru and ICEC spokesperson for Wales.

“The Cardiff Declaration lays the groundwork for deepened cooperation and shared progress,” added Shona McAlpine, Scotland representative for ICEC.

The day featured campaign updates from all participating nations, panel discussions on mass mobilisation and international opportunities, and breakout sessions for grassroots engagement. The conference reaffirmed the momentum of Europe’s independence movements and their commitment to a just and democratic future.

Democratic transitions

The declaration reads:

We, the undersigned nations and regions of the International Commission for European Citizens (ICEC), gathered in Cardiff on 5 July 2025, stand together as a collective of stateless nations fully committed to achieving democratic transitions to full independence for our respective countries.

We believe that the Europe of the future must be built on the foundation ofdemocracy, equality, and the sovereign will of all its peoples. In the face of persistent democratic deficits and centralising forces, we reaffirm that our shared vision is one of self-determination, greater citizen participation, and the right of all nations to shape their own futures.

We recognise that our journeys towards independence are diverse, but our commitment is united: to secure national freedom through peaceful, democratic, and inclusive processes that engage and empower all members of our societies – without exception.

We therefore pledge to:

Work as closely as possible together as nations and movements to build strong and lasting bonds between us.

Share knowledge, experience, good practice, and effective campaigning strategies to strengthen and accelerate the success of our respective campaigns.

Support each other in the face of challenges, fostering solidarity and a spirit of mutual advancement.

Commit to mass participation and grassroots engagement as the driving force of our movements, ensuring that our campaigns for independence are open, accessible, and representative of all our people.

We hold a collective belief that our shared vision – of democratic, self-governing, and co-operating nations – offers Europe its best chance for a future of peace, justice, and genuine democracy.

Today, in Cardiff, we stand not as isolated movements but as part of a growing, forward-looking network of nations determined to shape our own destinies – together.

Signed,

The Nations of ICEC

Cardiff, 5 July 2025

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

