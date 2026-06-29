International performers to fill streets for Parade of Nations

Nation.Cymru Staff

Thousands of performers from around the world will fill the streets of Llangollen next month as the International Musical Eisteddfod’s colourful Parade of Nations returns.

The Parade of Nations, one of the most popular and colourful traditions of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, will return on Friday 10 July, bringing thousands of visitors and performers together in a celebration of international friendship, music and culture.

The parade will take place between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, with competitors and performers from across the globe joining local groups in a vibrant procession through the heart of Llangollen.

This year’s Eisteddfod will welcome participants from Burundi, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Estonia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, the Isle of Man, the Netherlands, Norway, Rwanda, Sweden, Uganda, Ukraine and the United States.

They will join performers from across Wales and the rest of the UK, highlighting the festival’s unique role in bringing the world together through music and dance.

Led by the Llangollen Silver Band and selected groups from Llangollen schools, the parade will begin at the Eisteddfod field at 4.30pm, exiting onto Abbey Road opposite St John’s before making its way through the town centre.

The route follows Abbey Road before crossing the bridge into Bridge Street, turning into Chapel Street, Oak Street, Castle Street, Market Street, East Street and Parade Street before returning over the bridge and back to the Eisteddfod field.

The Parade of Nations has become one of the defining images of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to welcome performers proudly wearing their national costumes, carrying their flags and showcasing the rich diversity of cultures represented at the festival.

John Gambles, Chair of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: “The Parade of Nations is one of the most uplifting moments of the Eisteddfod week.

“It is a wonderful celebration of the friendships, cultures and traditions that make our festival so special, and it gives the people of Llangollen the opportunity to offer a warm Welsh welcome to performers who have travelled from every corner of the world…

“Seeing so many nations walking side by side through the streets of Llangollen is a powerful reminder that music has the ability to unite people across borders and cultures.

“Whether you’ve been coming for years or you’re experiencing the Eisteddfod for the first time, I would encourage everyone to line the streets, enjoy the incredible atmosphere… It promises to be a memorable start to another extraordinary festival.”

Following the parade, spectators can continue the celebrations by heading to the Eisteddfod field, where a special £5 admission ticket gives access to the popular Sound-Bridge Sessions on the Unity Stage.

Children can attend free when accompanied by an adult for a family evening featuring some of the festival’s young bands and artists.

The Parade of Nations is free to watch. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot. Parking will not be permitted anywhere along the parade route throughout the day and temporary traffic management will begin from 3pm.

Roads will be fully closed to vehicle movements from 4pm, before reopening on a rolling basis as the parade progresses to minimise disruption.

More information on the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is available here.