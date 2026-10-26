Internationally acclaimed DJ announces huge open-air show in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

An internationally acclaimed DJ is set to bring his signature sound to the Welsh capital next summer, with a huge open-air show announced.

Renowned for his high-energy sets and globally celebrated FLOW events, Dutch house musician Franky Rizardo will headline DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday 7 August.

Rizardo has established himself as the Netherlands’ most internationally booked DJ, earning a reputation for sets that blend groove, energy, and emotion.

As a core member of the Music On family, he delivers high-energy performances across the world, from the clubs of Ibiza to underground venues and major arenas.

Regular appearances at renowned venues such as Pacha Ibiza, Space Miami and Reframe Studios in Los Angeles highlight his reputation as one of the most dynamic forces in contemporary house music.

Earlier this year, he reached a major career milestone with More To Life, his new concept which sold out Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, bringing together 15,000 people at one of the most prestigious venues in the Netherlands.

Beyond the DJ booth, Franky is the driving force behind FLOW, the event brand he launched in 2015 that has evolved into a globally recognised movement.

Bringing together music, connection and community, FLOW has hosted events in New York and Miami to Ibiza and across South America and Europe.

As a producer, Franky’s music has amassed millions of streams worldwide, while his label LTF Records has become one of house music’s most successful imprints, ranking among Beatport’s top 10 best-selling house labels.

Franky Rizardo, The Corrs, Kraftwerk, Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the first headline announcements for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027, presented by DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Franky Rizardo is a huge name in house music, with a sound that gets dancefloors bouncing around the world.

“We can’t wait to welcome him to Cardiff Castle next summer and turn one of Wales’ most iconic landmarks into a huge dancefloor. It’s going to be some party!”

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10am Thursday 29 October via the DEPOT Live site and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 30 October via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

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