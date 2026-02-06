Investigation concludes into pub food poisoning outbreak

An investigation into a food poisoning outbreak linked to a popular pub near Maesteg has now concluded, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

In total, 43 people reported becoming unwell after eating at The Corner House Inn in Llangynwyd.

Laboratory testing identified the cause of the illness as Clostridium perfringens, a bacterium commonly associated with food poisoning.

Health officials say there is no ongoing risk to the public and no further cases connected to the incident have been identified.

The investigation was led by Public Health Wales, working in partnership with Shared Regulatory Services, the Food Standards Agency and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

An epidemiological study carried out as part of the inquiry found that consumption of meat served as part of a roast dinner on the day in question was the most likely source of infection.

Siobhan Adams, Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Wales, thanked those affected and the organisations involved for their cooperation.

She said: “We would like to thank everyone affected by this incident for their cooperation and understanding throughout the investigation. We are also grateful to the business involved, which has worked closely with us throughout.

“Based on the evidence available, the investigation has now concluded and there is no continuing risk to people who visit the premises.”

Clostridium perfringens is a bacterium found widely in the environment and in raw meat. Food poisoning can occur when cooked food, particularly meat dishes, is kept warm for extended periods, allowing the bacteria to multiply.

Symptoms typically include diarrhoea and stomach cramps, usually developing within six to 24 hours of eating contaminated food. Most people recover within one or two days without the need for medical treatment.