Investigation continues into burglary at national museum of history
South Wales Police continue to investigate a burglary at St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff as images of the stolen items are finally released
Gavin Burnett, 43, and Darren Burnett, 50, both from Northampton, have been charged with burglary and are remanded in custody.
Items of Bronze Age gold jewellery were stolen from a display case in the museum’s main building at around 12.30am on Monday, October 6.
These are:
- Hoard of four Middle Bronze Age gold armlets from Llanwrthwrl, Powys.
- Hoard of five Middle Bronze Age gold items Capel Isaf, Carmarthenshire.
- Hoard of three Middle Bronze Age gold items from Heyope, Powys.
- Early Bronze Age gold lunula from Llanllyfni, Gwynedd.
Detective Inspector Bob Chambers, from South Wales Police, said: “While two men have been charged, the investigation is very much continuing.
“We are focused on locating the outstanding stolen items so they can be returned to their rightful home. We urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible.”
Jane Richardson, Chief Executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, said: “We’d like to thank the police for their continuing investigation into the search for these invaluable and irreplaceable items that are part of Wales’ history, heritage, and culture.
“I’d like to encourage anyone who may have any information about their location to come forward to the police so that they can be returned to their rightful home within Wales’ national collection for everyone to access and enjoy.”
A 45-year-old woman from Northamptonshire arrested as part of the investigation remains on police bail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2500319180:
- Via the South Wales Police site here
- Dial 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
- Always call 999 in an emergency.
