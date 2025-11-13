Investigation continues into burglary at national museum of history

Detective Inspector Bob Chambers, from South Wales Police, said: “While two men have been charged, the investigation is very much continuing.

“We are focused on locating the outstanding stolen items so they can be returned to their rightful home. We urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Jane Richardson, Chief Executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, said: “We’d like to thank the police for their continuing investigation into the search for these invaluable and irreplaceable items that are part of Wales’ history, heritage, and culture.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who may have any information about their location to come forward to the police so that they can be returned to their rightful home within Wales’ national collection for everyone to access and enjoy.”

A 45-year-old woman from Northamptonshire arrested as part of the investigation remains on police bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2500319180: