Investigation continues into fuel pollution affecting River Taff tributary

Nation.Cymru staff

Investigators are working to trace and stop a kerosene leak that has polluted a river tributary.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said action taken since the pollution affecting a tributary of the River Taff was reported on Friday, October 16, had significantly reduced the amount of fuel reaching the river.

The agency is working with partner organisations and the operator involved to investigate complex underground drainage systems, using techniques including drone surveys and tracing dyes.

An NRW spokesperson said: “Our priority remains assisting the operator to find and stop the source of the pollution as quickly as possible while doing everything possible to protect the river and reduce further environmental harm.”

The agency said harmless green dye may be visible in the water during the investigation. It is used to track water flows and identify the route of pollution, and poses no risk to people or wildlife.

Wildlife assessments are continuing and samples taken from the river are being analysed. Investigators are also examining possible longer-term effects on wildlife and the river’s ecology.

NRW said fish had been recovered, although the incident had not been categorised as a major fish kill event as of Sunday evening.

Public Health Wales has advised residents to keep doors and windows closed while the smell of kerosene is present and reopen them once it has passed.

It has also urged people to avoid contact with affected water as a precaution.

The health body said: “Kerosene vapours may be mildly irritating to the respiratory system and as a liquid to skin. Our current assessment is that people who can smell kerosene may experience temporary irritation, particularly if they are exposed for prolonged periods.”

Anyone who comes into contact with affected water should remove contaminated clothing and wash exposed skin with soap and water.

People who feel unwell or are concerned about symptoms should contact NHS 111 Wales for medical advice.

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