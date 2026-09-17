Investigation into quarry blast that preceded devastating flooding could take months

Mark Mansfield

An investigation into a quarry blast that preceded widespread flooding of homes and businesses could take many months, safety officials have said.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating the incident at Taff’s Well Quarry on July 30, when water subsequently poured through nearby Gwaelod-y-Garth, causing significant damage.

The HSE has now provided further details about the operation taking place at the quarry, saying the incident followed a planned blast in a development area separate from normal quarry production operations.

It said the blast was the second carried out in the roof of the old Garth Iron Mine beneath the site.

The blasts had been designed to collapse the roof of the former mine to open up new mineral reserves for extraction through quarrying.

According to the HSE, the development work had been subject to geotechnical assessment and design, including assessments of the blasts and engineering measures installed within the mine.

Planning for the development had taken place over more than nine years under both the previous and current quarry operators.

The HSE said the integrity of the walls of the old mine voids and its adit was not compromised during the development blasting work.

Inspectors attended the site following the incident and are examining the geotechnical assessments and designs, as well as the design of the blast and mitigation measures.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We recognise the severe impact this incident had on the local community and the disruption caused to the lives of residents.

“The nature of our investigation is technical and complex, and we will continue to keep partners and the affected community informed of our progress.”

The HSE does not approve individual blasting operations, with quarry operators responsible for ensuring their activities comply with the Quarries Regulations 1999.

The regulator is responsible for investigating potential breaches of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

At the time of the incident, residents reported hearing an explosion at Taff’s Well Quarry, operated by Breedon Group, shortly before water swept through Gwaelod-y-Garth.

The company subsequently confirmed an incident had occurred at the quarry and said it was working with the relevant authorities.

The flooding caused significant damage as water entered homes and businesses, with emergency services attending and roads closed while residents were helped from affected properties.

Recovery work has continued in the village in the weeks since the incident.

Cardiff Council said testing of debris and water entering the River Taff had found no significant or ongoing water quality problems.

Sampling

Teams from Shared Regulatory Services and Natural Resources Wales carried out sampling in affected areas, with the council saying the results identified “no issues and no significant or ongoing water quality impacts”.

Council crews have also jet washed affected streets to remove dried mud and cleaned drains ahead of winter.

Traffic management has remained in place on Heol Goch while surveys are carried out on the roadside bank damaged during the flooding.

The assessments include the ground, nearby trees and a public right of way and will determine what remedial work is required.

Temporary overnight closures of Heol Goch are also expected while work is carried out to prepare sections of the road for the winter months.

The council’s housing team has continued to support households whose homes were so badly affected that residents had to move out, with temporary accommodation provided where required.

Trading Standards officers have also dealt with rogue traders who arrived in the area in the days following the flooding.

The wider recovery operation has included removing debris, reopening roads, cleaning streets and clearing and reinstating the local sports pitch.

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