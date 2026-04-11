Investigation launched after caravans moved onto protected land in possible court breach

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

An investigation is underway after static caravans were moved onto a protected area potentially in breach of a High Court injunction.

The order was obtained in February and prevents access and further unauthorised activity and environmental damage on Whitewall Common, Magor.

The common is part of the highly sensitive Magor and Undy Site of Special Scientific Interest, or SSSI, which is the highest form of designation for nature sites.

On Wednesday, April 8 three mobile homes or static caravans were moved on to the site.

Environmental body Natural Resources Wales, which had obtained the injunction with Monmouthshire County Council, confirmed it is investigating the activity at the site and any potential breach of the injunction.

A spokesman said: “We are aware that three static caravans have been moved onto the site at Magor and Undy Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

“We are currently investigating the matter alongside Gwent Police and Monmouthshire County Council to establish the facts and assess whether the High Court injunction issued in February has been breached.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we will continue to work closely with our partners to determine the most appropriate next steps.”

A spokesman for Monmouthshire County Council said it is aware of a “potential breach” and is currently investigating the matter and “any potential enforcement action”.

The full injunction, granted on February 26 at the Cardiff District Registry of the High Court, applies to six named individuals and one company, as well as to “persons unknown”.

Land blocked

The land, next to the south Wales mainline train track, has now been blocked off and NRW warned as the order also applies to “persons unknown” anyone entering the site to carry out the activities prevented would be at risk of being found in contempt of court.

It warned anyone entering the site “to carry out restricted activities may be held in contempt of court, risking fines, seizure of assets, or imprisonment.”

The six individuals named in the order are Ronald Connors, Jeremiah Connors, Luke Williams, Anthony Strange, Morgan Harvey and Andrew Barton and the company Tobermore Paving & Development Ltd.

The order also applies to “persons unknown” and the activities listed as being prevented are:

Depositing waste or materials,

Carrying out construction or groundworks,

Damaging or altering reens or watercourses, including Whitewater Winter Sewer Reen and Mill Reen,

Interfering with flood-risk management infrastructure,

Moving or removing concrete blocks placed to secure the site.