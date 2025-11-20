Investment in AI to create thousands of new jobs – UK Government

The UK Government has announced plans to create thousands of new jobs through artificial intelligence-linked investment.

Areas including Wales, Bristol and London will benefit, with ministers promising new opportunities for AI firms to grow.

The initiative includes a new AI growth zone in South Wales, backed by companies including Vantage Data Centers and Microsoft, which will create more than 5,000 new jobs over the next decade, including at the former Ford engine plant in Bridgend.

Scientists will be backed to use AI, with up to £137 million aimed at driving breakthroughs and develop new drugs, cures and treatments, the Government said.

Liz Kendall, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, said: “We’re announcing a package of measures that ensure we seize the opportunities to get jobs and growth in every part of the country.

“The backing by international investors today is a vote of confidence in the UK and we’re determined to do even more to ensure we are backing British businesses, workers and researchers to benefit from the opportunities AI brings.

“This is about bringing jobs, opportunities and hope to the people and places that need it most, delivering on our promise of change.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This Government promised to unlock growth and that is exactly what we are doing.

“Today’s confirmation of our fourth AI growth zone is our plan for change in action – creating thousands of jobs and unlocking new investment for local communities in the industries of the future, cementing our position as Europe’s leading tech sector.”

AI growth zones

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Wales will now have two brand-new AI growth zones bringing thousands of jobs to both North and South Wales, and driving economic growth across the country.

“South Wales is already the home of a growing tech industry and this major investment in the region will help cement the UK’s place as a global leader in AI.”