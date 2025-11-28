Ioan Gruffudd announces birth of daughter with wife Bianca Wallace

Ioan Gruffudd and his wife Bianca Wallace have announced the birth of their first child together.

The 52-year-old, known for playing Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four film series, and actress Wallace got married in April 2025.

In a shared Instagram post the couple said their daughter, Mila Mae Gruffudd, had been born a month early on November 2.

They said: “November was a biggie… Daddy and Mummy: Completely and totally in love with our tiny little angel.

“Extremely grateful this thanksgiving.”

The actor, from Aberdare, confirmed his romance with Wallace in 2021 when he shared a photo of them sat together and wrote: “Thank you for making me smile again.”

The pair star in drama A Ray Of Sunshine, about a woman coming to terms with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, a lifelong condition Wallace was diagnosed with at the age of 25.

In March 2021, Gruffudd filed for divorce from actress Alice Evans.

The couple’s relationship had hit the headlines in January of that year after Evans tweeted, and then deleted, a post to say Gruffudd was leaving her and their two children.

Gruffudd and Evans met on the set of 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and had been married since 2007.

The Welsh actor has credits in films including Black Hawk Down (2001), Titanic (1997), Horrible Bosses (2011) and San Andreas (2015).

He has also starred in ITV thriller Liar as Andrew Earlham and played a forensic pathologist in ABC drama Harrow.