Nation.Cymru Staff

One of Wales’ best-loved wildlife presenters has marked the end of an era after revealing that his forthcoming series will be what he describes as the last wildlife series for BBC Wales following financial cutbacks.

Iolo Williams took to social media to bid a fond farewell to “the best team in telly” as he wrapped filming on Iolo’s Wild Gower, due to be released in 2027.

The presenter shared that it will be the “very last wildlife series for BBC Wales due to financial cutbacks”, but after 29 years working with them, thanked the channel and his crew “for so many adventures and laughs”.

“Jack snipe, green sandpiper, short-eared owl and pallid harrier was a good way to end it,” Iolo wrote alongside photos from the shoot. “On to the next adventure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iolo Williams (@iolo.williams.007)

Over the course of his time working with the channel, Iolo has brought Wales’ wildlife and natural landscapes into viewers’ homes through a variety of series, including Iolo’s Anglesey, Iolo’s Pembrokeshire, Iolo’s Snowdonia, Iolo’s Great Welsh Parks and Rugged Wales.

Fans expressed their sadness, writing, “The BBC are always cutting the wrong stuff”, and “Instead we will get a celeb travel programme or celebs doing a celeb gameshow because we really need more celebs being famous on TV.”

Viewers expressed similar dismay when the BBC announced in July that it would be bringing Winterwatch, which also featured Iolo as a presenter, to an end after 14 years and replacing it with a new video podcast, Naturewatch.

Some urged the BBC to reconsider, with one writing: “The further we drift away from nature, the more we won’t care when it’s destroyed.”

It has been confirmed that Springwatch will return in May 2027 for three weeks.

The changes to the BBC’s commissioning strategy come amid a £500 million savings programme running through to March 2029.

A number of other television and radio programmes are also facing cuts, including Blankety Blank, Celebrity Mastermind, Live at the Apollo, and Radio 4 programmes including You and Yours and The World Tonight.

Additionally, the broadcast channels for BBC Three and BBC Scotland are set to shut down and move online, while around 1,800 jobs, representing around 10% of the broadcaster’s staff, will be cut.

BBC Wales has announced that it will cut 58 of its 680 roles, while a number of Welsh-language programmes will be axed from BBC Radio Cymru, including the 35-year-old football discussion programme Ar y Marc.

The broadcaster’s Director General has also warned Senedd members that further cuts to services in Wales may be ‘unavoidable’.

Matt Brittin, who has served as Director General since May, told the Senedd’s culture committee on 23 November that the current funding model, which he had previously referred to as a “busted flush”, needed updating by the UK government.

Though Brittin recognised the “centrality” of the Welsh language, he told committee members that “The best thing that you can do in order to assist us is to help to make the case for funding reform and then to continue to hold us accountable in the way that you do for the services in Wales.”