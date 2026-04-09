Iran war ceasefire teeters amid disagreements over Lebanon and Strait of Hormuz

A tentative ceasefire in the Iran war is staggering on under the weight of Israel’s intense bombardment of Beirut, Tehran’s continued chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty over whether negotiators can find common ground on a range of other differences.

Hours after the ceasefire was announced – amid disagreement over whether it included a pause in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah – Israel pounded Beirut with air strikes, resulting in the deadliest day in the country since the war began on February 28.

Iran and the US – which both declared victory in the wake of the ceasefire announcement – appeared to try to pressure each other.

Semi-official news agencies in Iran suggested forces have mined the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the world’s oil whose closure has proved Tehran’s greatest strategic advantage in the conflict.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, warned that US forces would hit Iran even harder than before if it did not fulfil the agreement.

But what that agreement is remains in deep dispute.

Beyond whether Lebanon is included, there are questions over what will happen to Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, how and when normal traffic will resume through the strait, and what happens to Iran’s ability to launch missile attacks in the future.

The chief of Iran’s nuclear agency said protecting Tehran’s right to enrich uranium is “necessary” for any ceasefire talks with the United States.

Mohammad Eslami, who leads the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, made the remarks on Thursday to journalists including one from The Associated Press in Tehran during commemorations for the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“It is a part of the necessary (things) that nobody speaks about,” Mr Eslami said, referring to the US refusal to acknowledge enrichment as one part of Iran’s 10-point plan for a permanent ceasefire.

The US and Iran are due to meet in Pakistan for talks this weekend.

At least 182 people were killed in Lebanon on Wednesday when Israel intensified its attacks on the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, which joined the war in support of Tehran.

First responders searched overnight for missing people still under the rubble after the strikes, which hit commercial and residential areas of Beirut.

Israel said on Thursday it killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, an aide to Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem.

Hezbollah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has insisted that an end to the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire deal, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Trump said it was not.

A New York-based think tank warned the deal “ hovers on the verge of collapse”.

“Even if Lebanon was formally outside the deal, the scale of Israel’s strikes was likely to be viewed as escalatory, nonetheless,” the Soufan Centre wrote in an analysis.

“Israel’s strikes can be understood both as an effort to drive a wedge between Iran and its proxies and as a response to being allegedly sidelined in the original ceasefire discussions.”

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported on Thursday that an Israeli strike overnight had killed at least seven people in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

Semi-official news agencies in Iran published a chart on Thursday suggesting the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard put sea mines into the strait during the war – a message that may be intended to pressure the US.

The chart, released by the ISNA news agency and Tasnim, showed a large circle marked “danger zone” in Farsi over the route ships take through the strait, through which 20% of all traded oil and natural gas once passed.

Only a trickle of ships have passed through the strait since the war began after a few were attacked and Iran threatened to hit any that it deemed connected to the US or Israel.

Ships appeared to continue to avoid the strait on Wednesday, despite the ceasefire.

Data from Kpler showed only four vessels with their trackers on passed through.

The chart suggested ships travel through waters closer to Iran’s mainland near Larak Island, a route that some ships were observed taking during the war.

It was dated from February 28 until April 9, and it was unclear if the guard had cleared any mines since then.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told the BBC on Thursday that his country will allow ships to pass through the strait in accordance with “international norms and international law” once the US ends its “aggression” in the Middle East and Israel stops attacking Lebanon.

The strait’s de facto closure has caused oil prices to skyrocket – raising, in turn, the cost of petrol, food and other basics far beyond the Middle East.

Oil prices fell on news of the ceasefire on Wednesday, but began to climb as uncertainty over the deal grew.

The spot price of Brent crude, the international standard, was around 98 US dollars on Thursday – up about 35% since the war began.

Mr Trump warned that US warships and troops will remain around Iran “until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with”.

If it is not, “then the ‘Shootin’ Starts,’ bigger, and better”, the president wrote in a social media message.

The White House said vice president JD Vance would lead the US delegation for talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the war, which are set to start on Saturday.

There appear to be many points of disagreement to address, including whether Iran will be allowed to formalise a system of charging ships to use the strait that it has instituted.

That would upend decades of precedent treating it as an international waterway that was free to transit.

The fate of Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes – the elimination of which were major objectives for the US and Israel in going to war – also remained unclear.

The US insists Iran must never be able to build nuclear weapons and wants to remove Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which could be used to build them, should it choose to pursue the bomb.

Iran insists its programme is peaceful.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that the US would work with Iran to remove the buried uranium, though Iran did not confirm that.

In one version of the deal that Iran published, it said it would be allowed to continue enrichment.