Iran’s attempts to stir up violence in UK ‘will not be tolerated’, PM says

Sir Keir Starmer warned Iran that efforts to stir up violence and hatred in the UK “will not be tolerated” amid suspicions Tehran could be backing antisemitic attacks.

The Prime Minister told leaders of community groups, senior Government ministers and police chiefs that there would be “consequences” if Iran was found to be behind some of the incidents.

Describing the situation as a “crisis” in the wake of the Golders Green attack, Sir Keir said new legislation would be rushed through to tackle “malign threats”.

Speaking in Downing Street he said: “One of the lines of inquiry is whether a foreign state has been behind some of these incidents.

“We are investigating, of course, all the possibilities.

“And we are clear that these actions will have consequences if that proves to be the case.

“Our message to Iran or to any other country that might seek to promote violence, hatred or division in society is that it will not be tolerated.

“That is why we are fast-tracking legislation to tackle these malign threats.”

Sir Keir also promised new action to implement a “zero tolerance” approach to antisemitism on university campuses and action in the arts to address the issue.