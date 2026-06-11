Ireland-UK fibreoptic cables to be connected at Pembrokeshire beach

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Plans by a Vodafone phone company subsidiary to bring fibreoptic cables across the sea from Ireland to a Pembrokeshire seaside beach village in order to improve broadband coverage have been lodged.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Apollo Submarine Cable Systems limited, through agent APEM Group, seeks permission for the construction of four underground telecom chambers and interconnecting ducts, along with Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) underneath Brandy Brook, Newgale, and the construction of one HDD bore-to-sea outfall.

A supporting statement accompanying the application says the scheme would form the onshore part of a project to bring a fibreoptic cable onshore from Kilmore Quay, Wexford, Ireland to a site at Newsurf Shop car park, Sands Café Car Park and Duke of Edinburgh Inn, Newgale.

It says the majority of the project is subterranean, with very minor above ground works are proposed, which comprise the installation of a manhole cover.

It adds: “To facilitate improved internet connectivity, the applicant is proposing the installation of a fibreoptic telecoms cable (the Beaufort cable) from Kilmore Quay, Wexford, Ireland to Newgale.

“The project is to facilitate the installation of the Beaufort cable, as it comes ashore in Wales and to link it into the wider network, which will be operated by Vodafone’s wholly-owned subsidiary Apollo Cable System Limited in the UK.”

It says the project would see three underground telecom chambers and a 120-metre interconnecting duct, the 87-metre HDD underneath Brandy Brook, launching from the receiver pit located within the Site, along with the construction of one HDD bore-to-sea outfall, in a subtidal area of Newgale bay, of approximately 920 metres, and one underground telecom chamber and interconnecting duct.

Citing a report on digital connectivity, it says 5G geographic coverage has seen improvements but is still relatively low at 57 per cent of Wales’ landmass, with 4G the primary service.

That report says there is a difference in full fibre coverage between urban and rural areas (83 per cent versus 59 per cent) and highlighting a need for further coverage.

On the scheme itself, the statement says short-term noise and disruption to local residents “is anticipated during the construction phase however this will be limited to 57 days,” adding: “The proposed drilling operations are not to be continuous and will be limited to approximately 20 minutes in each hour,” the works in total expected to last 91 days after which land will return to its former use without restrictions.

It goes on to say: “The HDD is specifically designed to mitigate the risk of any shoreward movement of the shingle bank and beach level changes. The use of HDD reduces the likelihood of potential environmental impact on the landscape and seascape.

“The project is not anticipated to interact with Brandy Brook. All drilling works will take place within excavated launch pits and all construction works will be confined to the hardstanding of the car park.”

The application will be considered by Park planners at a later date.