Ireland will not take part in Eurovision if Israel participates, RTE announces

Ireland will not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 if Israel participates, broadcaster RTE has announced.

An RTE statement said that at the General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in July, “a number of EBU members raised concerns about the participation of Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest”.

The Irish broadcaster said a final decision on participation would be made when the EBU reaches its decision.

It added: “RTE wishes to thank the EBU for the extensive consultation process that was initiated on foot of that meeting, and the extension of the option to withdraw from participation without penalty to December.

“It is RTE’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s decision is made.”

The statement added: “RTE feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.

“RTE is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”

Ireland has won the Eurovision seven times, the joint most of any country.