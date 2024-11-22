Ireland would arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says Simon Harris

Irish police would arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he arrived in Ireland, the country’s premier has said.

It comes after the International Criminal Court issued warrants were for Mr Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The ICC also issued a warrant for Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’s armed wing, over the October 7 2023 attacks that triggered Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Israel is believed to have killed Mr Deif in an air strike but Hamas has never confirmed his death.

Asked by Irish national broadcaster RTE if Mr Netanyahu would be arrested in Ireland, Taoiseach Simon Harris said on Friday: “Yes, absolutely. We support international courts and we apply their warrants.”

He was not asked about any other individual but the country’s deputy premier later said warrants against Hamas leadership would “absolutely” be executed.

Condemnation

Micheal Martin said: “There should be no equivocation in condemning Hamas and condemning Hezbollah in terms of what they’ve been doing, and indeed, Iran’s malign role in the region – because it’s a complex issue, it’s not simple.”

Mr Martin, who is also foreign affairs minister, said he did not agree with US President Joe Biden’s characterisation of the warrants for Mr Gallant and Mr Netanyahu as “outrageous”.

The Tanaiste said war crimes have been committed in northern Gaza and added: “It’s a collective punishment of the people. They are war crimes. It’s genocidal.”

Speaking on Newstalk radio, Mr Martin said: “I’m very concerned about the United States approach to the International Criminal Court in that there are 100 signatories, and we have to have accountability at international level through a court system that is independent.”

War crimes

Mr Harris has said the issuing of the warrants was an “extremely significant step”.

He said the court points to reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant bear criminal responsibility for crimes perpetrated in the war in Gaza, including the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.

In the case of the leadership of Hamas, the court points to reasonable grounds that Mr Deif, along with Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, agreed to carry out the attacks of October 7.

It says there are reasonable grounds that Mr Deif is responsible for crimes against humanity of murder, extermination, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, and taking hostages.

Mr Harris said: “These charges could not be more serious.

“The Government has long expressed its profound concern about the conduct of the war in Gaza and has stated clearly its belief that the rules of international law and international humanitarian law have not been upheld.

“We have insisted that international law must apply in all circumstances, at all times, and in all places, and that those responsible for breaches, those who commit war crimes and crimes against humanity, must be held fully to account.”

Mr Harris and Mr Martin’s respective Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties are separately contesting a general election in Ireland to be held on November 29.

