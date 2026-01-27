Irish and English languages to be given equal status throughout Ireland’s EU presidency

Stephen Price

The Irish language is set to play a pivotal role in Ireland’s presidency of the European Union later this year for the first time ever.

In a historic move, all press releases, policy programmes and official documents will be made available in Irish and English, while content on the Irish presidency website will be available in Irish, French and English.

The policy aims to ensure Irish is given as equal status with English, and will see content that requires immediate publication produced simultaneously in Irish and English where feasible.

According to Harry McGee, writing in the Irish Times, the decision represents the first time the State has hosted the other 26 EU states where Irish has equal status with all of the 23 other official languages.

He writes: “A document outlining draft guidance on the use of the Irish language during the presidency has been prepared by the Department of Foreign Affairs and by Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne, a former minister for the Gaeltacht

“The Government also intends to encourage the use of Irish at all formal council meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg and during informal meetings in Ireland during its term. Simultaneous translation will be provided.”

An official guidance document, providing appropriate phrases in Irish with English translations, will be provided to officials.

Officials will be encouraged to use pre-prepared opening and closing statements in Irish for meetings not chaired in Irish.

The presidency will also feature a series of cultural programmes involving Irish language literature, arts and music. This aspect will be co-ordinated by Culture Ireland in consultation with the Department of the Gaeltacht.

The document states: “Irish language events should be hosted in Ireland and Brussels to engage the Irish-speaking community and showcase the language internationally.”

“The 2026 presidency will provide the first opportunity for council working parties (involving officials) to be chaired through Irish … Use of Irish will be encouraged, including, where feasible, use of Irish by the chair throughout the meeting.”