Irish pilots return to Wales with €10,000 thank-you after dramatic sea rescue

Nation.Cymru Staff

Six weeks after being rescued from the sea off the Welsh coast, two Irish pilots have returned to thank the volunteers who saved their lives.

The pilots, who were rescued off the coast of Ceredigion, returned to New Quay RNLI station to present the volunteers with a commemorative clock to show their gratitude.

They also provided a €10,000 donation raised through the Irish aviation community in support of the RNLI’s lifesaving work.

On Friday 26 June, the pilots were rescued after their light aircraft was forced to ditch into the sea approximately 10 miles north-west of Cemaes Head, following mechanical difficulties during a flight from Ireland to Aberporth.

RNLI crews from New Quay, Cardigan and Fishguard, alongside HM Coastguard, launched a coordinated rescue operation which brought both men safely ashore.

To mark their return last Friday (7 August), volunteers from New Quay, Cardigan and Fishguard RNLI stations came together for a celebratory barbecue at New Quay lifeboat station, providing an opportunity for the crews involved in the rescue to reunite with the men whose lives they helped save.

The event was attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards, who thanked RNLI volunteers for their dedication and commitment to saving lives at sea.

Jim O’Connor, one of the rescued pilots, said: “It’s difficult to put into words how grateful we are to everyone who helped us that evening. From the moment the rescue operation began we knew we were in the hands of highly skilled professionals.

“We want to thank the crews from New Quay, Cardigan and Fishguard RNLI, as well as HM Coastguard, for their incredible response and for bringing us safely home to our families.

“The support we received after the rescue was overwhelming and we wanted to give something back. The fundraising campaign has raised nearly €10,000 so far and we hope it helps support the lifesaving work carried out by RNLI volunteers every day.”

JP Smith, the second pilot, added: “Meeting the crews today has been very special. These volunteers dropped everything to come to our aid, and we will never forget their kindness, professionalism and care. Ordinary people providing an extraordinary service. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“The RNLI is a great organisation and we are proud to be able to support it through this fundraising effort.”

Ed Hides, Lifeboat Operations Manager at New Quay RNLI, said: “It was wonderful to welcome JP and Jim, along with their families, back to New Quay. To see them safe and well, just weeks after such a significant rescue operation, means a great deal to everyone involved.

“The presentation of the commemorative clock and this incredible €10,000 donation was completely unexpected and incredibly generous. We are hugely grateful to everyone who contributed, particularly the Irish aviation community, whose support will help our volunteer crews continue saving lives at sea.”

For more information, visit the RNLI website or Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

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