Irish President lays wreath at Easter Rising commemoration

President Michael D Higgins has laid a wreath during the annual commemoration of the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin.

It marks the last time Mr Higgins will lead the event as the sitting president.

Mr Higgins laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the Rising, for the 109th anniversary of the armed rebellion against British rule in Ireland.

Proceedings began before midday as a large crowd gathered on Dublin’s main thoroughfare, O’Connell Street, as the parade began to form from 11am.

Tricolour flag

The national tricolour flag above the General Post Office (GPO) was lowered to half-mast at noon for the ceremony before a prayer service, the laying of the wreath by Mr Higgins and a minute’s silence.

Defence Forces’ personnel, including a brass band, a pipe band and representatives of the Army, the Air Corps and the Naval Service participated in the ceremony.

The GPO is the most famous location associated with the Rising having been designated the headquarters of the Provisional Government, and Sunday’s commemoration also included a reading of the Proclamation of the Irish Republic by Captain Conor Gibbins from Barna, Go Galway.

The proceedings ended with a return of the flag to full-mast, the national anthem and a flypast conducted by the Air Corps.

The event was also attended by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Simon Harris and outgoing Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy.

First Minister of Northern Ireland and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, former Irish president Mary Robinson, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain and some members of Cabinet were also among attendees.

