Is Cardiff Airport compensating an airline for unsold flight tickets?

Martin Shipton

Cardiff Airport has refused to confirm or deny a suggestion that it is paying an airline for unsold seats on a recently launched transatlantic route.

The non-stop service between Cardiff and Toronto was announced in November 2025 and launched in May this year. Its inauguration marked the first direct air connection between Wales and Canada in nearly two decades.

At the time it was announced, the new route was hailed as a boost for tourism, business, and cultural ties between the two nations.

A press release issued by Cardiff Airport when the announcement was made said: “As part of its strategic growth in the UK, WestJet has chosen Cardiff as its exclusive Airport in Wales and England for 2026. The addition reinforces Cardiff Airport’s ambitions for continued development and enhances global links for Wales.

“Starting 23 May 2026, WestJet will operate four flights per week from Cardiff to Toronto, giving travellers from Wales, the south west of England, and the Midlands a fast, convenient new gateway to Canada. From Toronto, passengers can easily connect across WestJet’s North American network, including Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal.

“The addition of WestJet’s Toronto service marks Cardiff Airport’s first new Canadian connection since 2008 and represents a key milestone in its post-pandemic recovery. Passenger numbers have grown steadily toward one million per year, supported by renewed investment and a growing mix of leisure and long-haul services.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Airport, said: “We’re incredibly proud that WestJet has chosen Cardiff Airport as a new UK destination for summer 2026.

“This new Toronto route marks an exciting milestone in our growth and a major step forward in reconnecting Wales with North America. It will strengthen tourism, create new opportunities for trade and investment, and showcase Wales on the global stage.

“WestJet’s confidence in Cardiff reflects the growing demand for international travel from Wales, the South West of England, and the Midlands and we look forward to building a long-term partnership that delivers lasting benefits for both nations.”

Chris White-DeVries, Senior Airport Affairs Manager, WestJet, said: “We’re thrilled to bring WestJet’s friendly, affordable and reliable service to Wales for the first time. Cardiff is a vibrant capital with a proud and rich history, and we see huge potential in connecting it directly with Toronto, a key gateway to North America. This route will make it easier than ever for Canadian travellers to discover Wales’ stunning coastlines and culture, while giving guests across Wales and western England seamless access to Eastern Canada and beyond.”

Eluned Morgan, the then First Minister, said: “This is welcome news for passengers, businesses and our tourism industries, both in Wales and Canada. With good connections to other Canadian cities, the new Toronto route will open up new economic opportunities for Wales in North America.

“We have around 35 Canadian companies in Wales, employing around 6,500 people, while Canada is an export market worth over £300m a year. Ahead of our Wales Investment Summit on 1st December, this is a positive example of how we are opening up international opportunities for people and businesses in Wales.”

The new route launched ahead of Canada’s co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup, and was said to create timely new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between Wales and North America.

The press release added: “Toronto, one of the world’s most diverse and dynamic cities, also provides seamless onward connections to destinations across North America, making long-haul travel from Wales easier than ever before.”

Tip-off

Earlier this week Nation.Cymru received a tip-off suggesting that the Welsh Government was paying for all the unsold seats on every flight.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said:: “Cardiff Airport was responsible for securing the WestJet air service between Cardiff and Toronto. This is a commercial agreement between the airport and airline operator. The Welsh Government has not provided any guarantee to pay for unsold tickets.”

We then contacted Cardiff Airport, stating we were conscious that Cardiff Airport, while owned by the Welsh Government, was a separate legal entity. We asked for details of the financial terms on which the service was being provided, and in particular whether Cardiff Airport had agreed to pay for the cost of unsold seats. If such an agreement existed, we asked how long it would run for and what was the estimated cost. Finally, we asked whether there were any other financial inducements in place which helped seal the deal.

We received a response from Sian James, Head of Marketing Communications and Engagement at Cardiff Airport. She stated: “The commercial arrangements between Cardiff Airport and its airline partners are commercially confidential. Like airports across the UK and internationally, we negotiate commercial agreements to support the development of air services, but we do not comment on the terms of individual agreements.

“Respecting the commercial interests of our airline partners is fundamental to maintaining trusted business relationships, and we do not disclose the details of private commercial agreements.”

Financial support

Welsh Conservative Economy spokesman Janet Finch-Saunders said: “Cardiff Airport, which is wholly owned by the Welsh Government, should be clear about what financial support, if any, is being provided for flights to Canada

“It is perfectly reasonable for taxpayers to know whether public money is being used to support commercial flights. Nobody is asking for commercially sensitive details, only a straightforward answer: is public money supporting this route in any way?

“If public money is involved, the public deserves to know. The Welsh Government and Cardiff Airport should give a clear answer.”