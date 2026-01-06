Is the Principality Stadium failing to attract the number of concerts it needs to?

Martin Shipton

Questions have been raised about the lack of concerts announced for the Principality Stadium for 2026, but the WRU has said there is no cause for concern.

A sports industry insider wrote to Nation.Cymru asking: “Have you noticed that the stadium only has two concert dates currently scheduled for 2026?

“This compares to 2025 when there were seven, six of which had been announced and put on sale by November 24 2024 thereby ensuring that they could be given as Christmas presents.

“One of the two nights is Metallica which will be a sell out, or close enough, whereas the other is Take That which is likely to have far fewer attendees as they are playing other dates relatively, in stadium concert terms, close to Cardiff.

“If the WRU claim that 40% of their income comes from non-international rugby sources this suggests that they are heading into severe financial difficulties. Even more so when you look at the ticket availability for the Six Nation fixtures, some of which – and I haven’t checked very closely – appear to have almost 50% availability.

“This doesn’t only impact the WRU; it also has a wider Welsh implication. There is the outstanding question of the Covid loans they need to repay but it also represents a blow to the capital city’s economy and to South Wales in general. The business newsletters often correctly shout about the benefits the events bring to Wales especially to the generally struggling hospitality sector.”

We asked the WRU for a response.

‘Blockbuster year’

WRU Chief Financial & Operating Officer Gavin Marshall said: “Following a blockbuster year in 2025, we are incredibly excited about the diverse range of events secured for 2026. While the live music industry works in cycles, Principality Stadium continues to evolve as an entertainment venue.

“Next year sees the return of the incredibly popular Monster Jam for its sole UK stadium date and the major expansion of the fitness racing phenomenon HYROX, which has grown from three to six days due to demand.

“Regarding this summer’s music events, we’re expecting one of the largest crowds in the stadium’s history at Metallica due to their unique in-the-round stage configuration and Take That is always a welcome and spectacular occasion when they visit Principality Stadium.

“As the home of Welsh rugby, the sport remains central to our operations. Tickets are still available and we are encouraged by the 230,000 supporters who attended the recent Quilter Nations Series across four matches this autumn and are grateful for the fantastic support from the supporters to the team.

“Of that total, we were delighted to see a record number of younger fans, children, and students; engaging with this next generation is vital for the continued growth of the sport. We have already surpassed 120,000 tickets sold for the 2025 Guinness Six Nations, with Wales taking on France, Scotland and Italy at Principality Stadium in the flagship competition kicking off next month.”

Six Nations

He added: “Look out for exciting news in coming weeks for further details on the entertainment planned for the Six Nations. We encourage supporters to act now to secure the best priced seats for our home clashes in Cardiff. Tickets are available directly from a rugby club near you or contact: wru.wales/tickets

“Our event calendar is not limited to specific announcement windows, and we remain in constant dialogue with promoters to bring world-class experiences to Cardiff. We look forward to sharing news of further events in the coming months, adding to what is already set to be another incredible year here at Principality Stadium.”