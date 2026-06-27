Island heritage project wins top awards

Mark Mansfield

A major heritage restoration project has won two national construction awards in recognition of work to preserve historic buildings, improve wildlife habitats and boost public access.

The Flat Holm: A Walk Through Time project, centred on the island in the Bristol Channel, picked up the Building Project of the Year (under £5 million) and the Regeneration & Conservation Award at the 2026 Constructing Excellence in Wales Awards.

Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund alongside investment from Cardiff Council, which owns the island, the project was delivered by Cardiff Harbour Authority, Knox & Wells, WSP and CMS Group.

The multi-million-pound scheme restored the Grade II-listed foghorn station, stabilised the island’s historic cholera hospital and improved its Victorian water systems.

It also included habitat improvements for Flat Holm’s colony of lesser black-backed gulls, new walking trails, digital content and public art aimed at encouraging more people to learn about the island’s history and wildlife.

The project also received in-kind support from partner organisations including the Flat Holm Society and RSPB Cymru.

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Winning two national awards is a fantastic recognition of the partnership working, expertise and dedication that has gone into protecting Flat Holm island’s unique history and opening up its fascinating stories to new audiences.”

Knox & Wells managing director Mike Baynham said the project had presented exceptional logistical challenges because of the island’s remote location.

“We are extremely pleased to see the restoration work delivered on Flat Holm Island receive such praise and recognition,” he said.

“Flat Holm is one of the most uniquely challenging projects that we have ever undertaken, with the island’s remote location presenting logistical challenges far beyond any ordinary construction site. The project would not have been possible without the collaborative effort and passion of the entire team, who have taken immense pride in being part of this latest chapter of the island’s history.”

Richard Wilks, project manager for Flat Holm and technical director at WSP UK and Ireland, said restoring the two historic buildings had required careful planning and close collaboration.

“We’re proud to have supported Cardiff Council in revitalising these integral pieces of the island’s story, so people can continue to experience its intriguing and unique history,” he said.

Andrew White, director for Wales at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said the awards recognised a project that had protected heritage while improving opportunities for people to connect with the island.

“Flat Holm is a unique place with a remarkable history and these awards are a testament to the vision and dedication behind the project,” he said.

Site of Special Scientific Interest

Located around five miles off the Cardiff coast, Flat Holm (Ynys Echni) is the southernmost point of Wales. It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and local nature reserve, with internationally important wildlife.

Despite its small size, the island has played an important role in British history. It was the site of the first successful wireless signal sent across open water in 1897, housed a Victorian cholera isolation hospital and formed part of Britain’s coastal defences during both the Victorian era and the Second World War.

Today it is home to an internationally important seabird colony, rare plants and wildlife, and historic landmarks including its lighthouse, first built in 1737 to guide ships through the busy Bristol Channel.