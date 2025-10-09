Israel and Hamas agree to peace deal as hostages and prisoners set for release

Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause fighting in Gaza so that the remaining hostages there can be freed in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, accepting elements of a plan put forward by the Trump administration.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” US President Donald Trump wrote on social media. “All Parties will be treated fairly!”

Israel and Hamas separately confirmed the contours of their deal, which drew celebratory gatherings from hostage families in Tel Aviv and cautious optimism from some in Gaza.

Hamas intends to release all 20 living hostages in a matter of days, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details of an agreement that has not fully been made public.

Uncertainty remains about some of the thornier aspects of Mr Trump’s proposal — such as whether and how Hamas will disarm, and who will govern Gaza — but the sides appear closer than they have been in several months to ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, destroyed most of Gaza and triggered other armed conflicts across the Middle East.

The war, which began with Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7 2023, has sparked worldwide protests and brought allegations of genocide that Israel denies.

Israel is more isolated than it has been in decades and Israelis have been bitterly divided over the failure to return the hostages.

Palestinians’ dream of an independent state, meanwhile, appears more remote than ever despite recent moves by major western countries to recognise one.

With the outlook bleak as the war’s two-year anniversary approached, the Trump administration put forward a plan last month that it hoped would result in a permanent end to the war and bring about a sustainable peace in the region.

Talks to hammer out a deal have been underway in Egypt since the start of the week, and by the end of the third day of negotiations, a breakthrough emerged.

“With God’s help we will bring them all home,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed on social media shortly after Mr Trump announced an agreement on the first phase of his plan was at hand. Mr Netanyahu said he would convene the government on Thursday to approve the deal.

For its part, Hamas called on Mr Trump and the mediators to ensure that Israel implements “without disavowal or delay” a deal that it said would require the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the entry of aid into the territory and the exchange of prisoners for hostages.

It was unclear from Mr Trump’s statement how much progress has been made on the most divisive aspects of his plan, such as Hamas’ potential disarmament — a demand Israel has insisted upon but the militant group has repeatedly refused.

Hamas has long said it will not release the remaining hostages without a lasting ceasefire and guarantees the war would not resume after they are freed.