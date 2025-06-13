Israel attacks Iran’s nuclear and missile sites, prompting drone retaliation

Israel has attacked the Iranian capital in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear programme and killed at least two top military officers.

The assault on Tehran raises the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries and appears to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

The strikes came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel. Hours later, Israel’s military said it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation. An Israeli official said the interceptions were taking place outside of Israeli territory, but did not elaborate.

Escalation

Iraq said more than 100 Iranian drones had crossed its airspace, and a short time later neighbouring Jordan said its air force and defence systems had intercepted several missiles and drones that had entered its airspace for fear they would fall in its territory. Israel’s attack on Iran hit several sites, including the country’s main nuclear enrichment facility, where black smoke could be seen rising into the air. The leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen Hossein Salami, was confirmed dead, Iranian state television reported. This is a significant blow to Tehran’s governing theocracy and an immediate escalation of its long-simmering conflict with Israel. The chief of staff of Iranian armed forces, Gen Mohammad Bagheri, was also confirmed dead by Iranian state television. Other top military officials and scientists were believed to have been killed.

Warning

In Washington, the Trump administration, which had cautioned Israel against an attack during continued negotiations over Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme, said that it had not been involved and warned against any retaliation targeting US interests or personnel. Still, it seemed likely the US suspected an attack could be in the offing, with Washington on Wednesday pulling some American diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offering voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East. Israeli leaders cast the pre-emptive assault as a fight for the nation’s survival that was necessary to head off an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs, though it remains unclear how close the country is to achieving that or whether Iran had actually been planning a strike soon. “It could be a year. It could be within a few months,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, as he vowed to pursue the attack for as long as necessary to “remove this threat”. “This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival,” he added. “One rule for the west” A spokesperson from CND Cymru shared: “We call on the British and international governments to prevent escalation. We cannot call on Iran to prevent escalation without full condemnation of Israel and actions to sanction Israel. “The actions of Israel and US policy have already called into question the concept of “allies” and “enemies”. This assault against Iran is an attack on world peace. It was given the green light by the actions of the IAEA. The US says it has not been part of the attack, whilst providing Israel with weapons and defence logistical support. Britain continues with its military support of Israel. “Iran is bound to retaliate. This cannot be a reason for the western world to attack Iran. We cannot have one rule for the West and nuclear weapons holding states, and one rule for Iran. It is the US who have torn up the nuclear agreements. “We are now in the most dangerous of positions. This is an unprecedented attack. It will not prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, but can only encourage their development. “World anti-nuclear and peace organisations must come together now to call on governments to declare an end to escalation and make urgent moves to establish diplomatic agreement with Iran.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

