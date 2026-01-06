Israel blocking tents entering Gaza ‘unforgivable’, says Foreign Office minister

Israel blocking tents and other aid coming into Gaza is “unforgivable”, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Hamish Falconer, minister for the Middle East, said the Israeli government agreed to let in aid without interference through the UN and other organisations when they signed the peace plan.

However, Israel has banned 37 NGOs, including six branches of Doctors Without Borders and two Oxfam branches, and “too much aid” is still stuck at the border, he said.

Mr Falconer told MPs: “More trucks are entering Gaza, and this is very welcome, but right now, key crossings remain closed, convoys are being turned back, medical and shelter supplies are blocked, and NGOs are being banned.

“We joined nine other countries in stating that this is not acceptable, over the recess. The peace plan cannot work if NGOs are shut out. Israel’s decision to ban 37 of them is unjustifiable.

“Furthermore, many trucks entering Gaza carry commercial goods, which face fewer barriers than humanitarian aid.

“This means, perversely, it is currently easier to get cigarettes and luxury goods into Gaza than the basic medicines and shelter that people so desperately need.

“Too much aid is still stuck at Gaza’s borders. Thousands of tents and shelter supplies funded by the UK are waiting to get in.

“Families are sheltering from winter floods and storms under rubble. They are suffering from hypothermia and sewage running in the streets. This is unforgivable.”

Labour MP Melanie Ward, who was Medical Aid for Palestine (Map) chief executive before her election, said Israel “follows in the footsteps of other aid-banning regimes such as North Korea, Russia and Myanmar”.

The Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP continued: “More civilians are dying as a result.

“We know from the last two years that words and statements have no impact on the behaviour of this Israeli government.

“So when will the UK take real action – impose sanctions on all of those Israeli government officials who are involved in this illegal, inhumane ban on humanitarian organisations?”

Mr Falconer said he would not “comment further on sanctions”, and added: “This question of the NGOs’ ability to operate in Gaza is obviously vital for the very, very pressing questions which face the Palestinian people and the British Government will continue to raise them.”

Imran Hussain, Labour MP for Bradford East, told the Commons the block on aid organisations “means more women and children already starving will die in continuation of Israel’s genocide in Gaza”.

He asked: “Does the minister not think that the time for words of concern and statements of concern without action is over?

“And when will he finally announce proper, meaningful action, including ending all arms sales, widespread sanctions on Israel in the same way we have done to Russia for its war crimes in Ukraine, and ending all trade with illegal settlements?”

Mr Falconer vowed to “continue” the Government’s aid efforts in the region.

Conservative shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel had earlier questioned what was being done to stop “terrorists infiltrating aid agencies” in Gaza.

She said: “We’ve heard so much in recent weeks and months about terrorists infiltrating aid agencies and diverting aid.

“What discussions has he had with ministers within the Israeli government, as well as his counterparts, to work with them to find practical solutions that address the serious concerns that have been raised, so that more aid can get through and is not compromised to terrorists.”

Mr Falconer said they were talking about “credible charities supported by the British public who have donated generously over the course of Christmas”.

He added: “There have, of course, been concerns in relation to aid in Gaza. We have ensured, wherever they have been raised, they have been investigated, but we should not let that take away from the credibility of the organisations involved.

“It is vital that those aid agencies are able to work – 30% of Gazans cannot afford basic food.”

His comments came after the embassy of the state of Palestine officially opened in the UK on Monday, marking what the Palestinian ambassador to London hailed as a “historic moment”.