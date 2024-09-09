Israel carries out intense strikes in central Syria, state media says

A series of Israeli strikes hit multiple areas in central Syria late on Sunday, killing at least four people, wounding 13 and sparking fires, state media reported.

Syria state news agency Sana reported that Syrian air defences “confronted an aggression that targeted several points in the central region”, damaging a highway in Hama province and sparking fires that firefighting teams were battling to control.

At least four dead and 13 wounded people arrived at the Masyaf National Hospital in western Hamas province, Sana said, citing hospital head Faysal Haydar. It was not immediately clear if they were civilians or militants.