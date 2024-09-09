Israel carries out intense strikes in central Syria, state media says
A series of Israeli strikes hit multiple areas in central Syria late on Sunday, killing at least four people, wounding 13 and sparking fires, state media reported.
Syria state news agency Sana reported that Syrian air defences “confronted an aggression that targeted several points in the central region”, damaging a highway in Hama province and sparking fires that firefighting teams were battling to control.
At least four dead and 13 wounded people arrived at the Masyaf National Hospital in western Hamas province, Sana said, citing hospital head Faysal Haydar. It was not immediately clear if they were civilians or militants.
Vow
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.
The strikes often target Syrian forces or Iranian-backed groups. Israel has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria, particularly since Syria is a key route for Iran to send weapons to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Hezbollah has been clashing with Israeli forces for the past 11 months against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas — an ally of Hezbollah — in Gaza.
