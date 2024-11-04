Israel ends agreement with UN agency providing aid in Gaza
Israel has terminated an agreement facilitating the work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees – the main aid provider in Gaza.
The move appears to be a step to implement legislation passed last month that would sever ties with the UNRWA agency and prevent it from operating in Israel.
Israel says the UNRWA has been infiltrated by Hamas. The agency denies the allegations and says it takes measures to ensure its neutrality.
Syria
On Sunday, Israel said its troops had carried out a ground raid into Syria to seize a Syrian it accuses of working with Iran.
It was the first time in the current war that Israel announced its troops operated in Syrian territory.
Despite growing pressure from the United States and others in the international community for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, intensified Israeli strikes against the Hezbollah militant group are expanding beyond Lebanon’s border areas.
Israel is also fighting a seemingly endless war against Hamas in northern Gaza.
Mass killings
Since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted last year, at least 2,900 people have been killed and 13,150 wounded in Lebanon, the health ministry reports, not including Friday’s toll.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.