Israel repeating Gaza playbook in Lebanon Oxfam Cymru warns

Oxfam Cymru has warned that Israeli forces are using tactics seen in Gaza in their latest military operations in Lebanon, including the destruction of water infrastructure, and has urged Welsh leaders to continue speaking out.

The charity says strikes have damaged key water and sanitation systems, raising concerns that civilians are being denied access to essential supplies in potential breach of international law.

The Geneva Conventions prohibit attacks on infrastructure essential for civilian survival, including water facilities. The use of water deprivation as a method of warfare is also banned.

Oxfam’s analysis found that within a four-day period during the early stages of the latest escalation, at least seven water sources were damaged in Lebanon’s Bekaa region. These included reservoirs, pipelines and pumping stations supplying around 7,000 people.

In southern Lebanon, where hundreds of thousands have been displaced following Israeli evacuation orders, Oxfam and its partners have been working to repair 19 water facilities serving up to 60,000 people. Six of those sites were previously damaged during fighting last year.

The organisation says it can no longer safely access many of these locations due to ongoing airstrikes, leaving uncertainty over whether they remain operational. Aid workers are also unable to assess damage or ensure continued access to clean water for those still in affected areas.

The destruction has extended beyond water systems, with electricity networks and bridges also hit, cutting off services to entire communities.

Bachir Ayoub, Oxfam’s country director in Lebanon, said the pattern of attacks mirrored those seen in Gaza.

“It’s clear that the Israeli forces are repeating the same pattern in Lebanon as they did in Gaza,” he said.

“Attacking civilians, critical civilian infrastructure, emergency services personnel – including 12 medics killed in a single strike – and aid workers, while ignoring international law.”

He added that the lack of accountability for actions in Gaza had emboldened further attacks.

“The impunity Israel enjoyed in Gaza as it committed water war crimes is again on full display,” he said. “It is civilians who are paying the ultimate price.”

Accountability

Hade Turkmen, acting head of Oxfam Cymru, said Wales should not remain silent.

“Cymru cannot look away while water – a basic human right – is weaponised against civilians,” she said.

“It is vital that Welsh leaders continue to speak out and demand accountability. Silence enables these violations to continue.”

Oxfam said that during the 2024 escalation in Lebanon, more than 45 water networks were damaged, affecting nearly half a million people and increasing the risk of disease.

The charity warned that continued attacks could have long-term consequences for communities, particularly if damaged systems are not repaired before displaced residents return.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Ayoub said the international community must act to prevent further harm.

“The same devastation must not be allowed to play out again in Lebanon,” he said.