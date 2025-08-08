Israel ‘wrong’ to escalate conflict with Gaza City takeover plan, Starmer says

Israel is “wrong” to approve plans to occupy Gaza City, Sir Keir Starmer has said, and urged it to reconsider the new offensive.

The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet approved plans for a major escalation in the conflict.

The Israeli plan stops short of fully taking over all of Gaza, as had been touted ahead of the war cabinet meeting.

De-esculate

But the Prime Minister insisted Israel should de-escalate, rather than launch the operation.

Sir Keir said: “The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately.

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.”

‘Crisis’

He added: “Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions.

“What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution.

“Hamas can play no part in the future of Gaza and must leave as well as disarm.”

