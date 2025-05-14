Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill 60 people, including 22 children

At least 22 children have been killed in a punishing series of Israeli air strikes across Gaza, according to local hospitals and health officials.

The strikes killed at least 60 people in total, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported, including 10 people in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The strikes came a day after Hamas released an Israeli-American hostage in a deal brokered by the United States, and as President Donald Trump was visiting Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was “no way” Israel would halt its war in Gaza, dimming hopes for a ceasefire.

The Israeli military refused to comment on the strikes, but had warned residents of Jabaliya to evacuate late on Tuesday night due to Hamas infrastructure in the area, including rocket launchers.

Escalation

In comments released by Mr Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday, the prime minister said Israeli forces were just days away from a promised escalation of force and would enter Gaza “with great strength to complete the mission… it means destroying Hamas”.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 52,800 Palestinians, many of them women and children.

Israel’s offensive has obliterated vast swathes of Gaza’s urban landscape and displaced 90% of the population, often multiple times

