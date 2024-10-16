Israeli jets strike southern suburbs of Beirut

Israeli strikes have killed at least 20 people across southern Lebanon, including the mayor of Lebanese city, Nabatiyeh.

At least 15 people in the southern Lebanese town of Qana, which has long been associated with civilian deaths after Israeli strikes during previous conflicts with Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs for the first time in nearly a week early on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strikes in Qana late on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s Civil Defence said 15 bodies had been recovered from the rubble of a building and that rescue efforts were still underway.

Decades of attacks

In 1996, Israeli artillery shelling on a United Nations compound housing hundreds of displaced people in Qana killed at least 100 civilians and wounded scores more, including four UN peacekeepers.

During the 2006 war, an Israeli strike on a residential building killed nearly three dozen people, a third of them children.

Israel said at the time that it struck a Hezbollah rocket launcher behind the building.

Israel also carried out a wave of airstrikes on the southern city of Nabatiyeh, targeting what it said were Hezbollah militant sites embedded among civilians.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least five people were killed.

Huwaida Turk, the governor of Nabatiyeh province, told The Associated Press that Mayor Ahmad Kahil was among those killed.

The strikes on southern Beirut were the first in six days, and came after Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the US had given him assurances that Israel would curb its strikes on the capital.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Invasion

Hezbollah has a strong presence in southern Beirut, known as the Dahiyeh, which is also a residential and commercial area home to large numbers of civilians and people unaffiliated with the militant group.

The Israeli military said it targeted an arms warehouse under a residential building, without providing evidence.

It posted an evacuation warning on the X, formerly Twitter, platform ahead of the strike, saying it was targeting a building in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood.

An Associated Press photographer saw three airstrikes in the area, the first coming less than an hour after the notice.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on October 8 in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, following the surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

A year of low-level fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border escalated into all-out war last month, and has displaced some 1.2 million people in Lebanon.

Some 2,300 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since last October, more than three-quarters of them in the past month, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Hezbollah’s rocket attacks, which have extended their range and grown more intense over the past month, have driven around 60,000 Israelis from their homes in the north.

The attacks have killed nearly 60 people in Israel, around half of them soldiers.

Hezbollah has said it will keep up its attacks until there is a ceasefire in Gaza, but that appears increasingly remote after months of negotiations brokered by the US, Egypt and Qatar sputtered to a halt.

Israel invaded Lebanon earlier this month after airstrikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and most of his senior commanders, and has been carrying out ground operations along the border.

It has vowed to continue its offensive until its citizens can safely return to communities near the border.

