Israeli probe into killings of Palestinian medics finds ‘professional failures’

An Israeli investigation into the killings of Palestinian medics in Gaza says it has found “professional failures” and a deputy commander will be fired.

The findings, issued on Sunday, come after the killings of 15 medics last month by Israeli forces.

Israel at first claimed that the medics’ vehicles did not have emergency signals on when troops opened fire, but later backtracked.

Mobile phone video recovered from one of the medics contradicted Israel’s initial account.

The military investigation found that the deputy battalion commander, “due to poor night visibility”, assessed that the ambulances belonged to Hamas militants.

Video footage obtained from the incident shows the ambulances had lights flashing and logos visible, as they pulled up to help an ambulance that had come under fire earlier.

They arrive at an ambulance on the side of the road and stop next to it, their lights still flashing. No Israeli troops are visible.

“Lord, let them be OK,” a man in the car says. Then he cries out: “They’re tossed around on the ground!” This is apparently referring to the bodies.

Three men in orange Civil Defence clothing can be seen getting out of the vehicles and walking toward the stopped ambulance.

A shot rings out and one of the men appears to fall. Gunfire then erupts.

The man holding the phone appears to scramble out of the car onto the ground, but then the screen goes black, though the audio continues. The gunfire goes on for nearly five and a half minutes – with long, heavy barrages followed by silences punctuated by individual shots and shouts and screams of men.

Throughout, the man with the phone says over and over: “There is no God but God and Muhammad is God’s prophet” – the profession of faith that Muslims say when they fear they are about to die.

Near the end of the six-minute, 40-second video, voices can be heard shouting in Hebrew. “The Jews are coming,” the man said, referring to Israeli soldiers, before the video cuts off.

The shootings took place before dawn on March 23 by Israeli troops conducting operations in Tel al-Sultan, a district of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Eight Red Crescent personnel, six civil defence workers and a UN staff member were killed in the shooting before dawn on March 23 by troops conducting operations in Tel al-Sultan, a district of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Troops then bulldozed over the bodies along with their mangled vehicles, burying them in a mass grave. UN and rescue workers were only able to reach the site a week later to dig out the bodies.

The Israeli military investigation said the Palestinians were killed because of an “operational misunderstanding” by Israeli forces, and that a separate incident 15 minutes later, when Israeli soldiers shot at a Palestinian UN vehicle, was a breach of orders.

It was not clear whether the military investigation found that any of those killed were Hamas militants. Israel’s military initially said nine were militants.

The investigation found that the decision to crush the ambulances was wrong but denied that there was an attempt to conceal the event.

“The examination found no evidence to support claims of execution or that any of the deceased were bound before or after the shooting,” it added.

The statement on the findings concluded by saying that Israel’s military “regrets the harm caused to uninvolved civilians”.

The investigation’s findings have been turned over the Military Advocate General, which can decide whether to file charges. It is meant to be an independent body, with oversight by Israel’s attorney general and Supreme Court.

There are no outside investigations of the killings under way.

Israel has accused Hamas of moving and hiding its fighters inside ambulances and emergency vehicles, as well as in hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, saying that justifies strikes on them.

Medical personnel largely deny the accusations.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 150 emergency responders from the Red Crescent and civil defence, most of them while on duty, as well as more than 1,000 health workers, according to the UN.

The Israeli military rarely investigates such incidents.

Palestinians and international human rights groups have repeatedly accused Israel’s military of failing to properly investigate or whitewashing misconduct by its troops.

The International Criminal Court, established by the international community as a court of last resort, has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant of war crimes.

Israel, which is not a member of the court, has long said that its legal system is capable of investigating the army, and Mr Netanyahu has accused the ICC of antisemitism.

