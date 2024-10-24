Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Israeli strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter kills 16

24 Oct 2024 2 minute read
Shots of people walking past destroyed buildings in Gaza, Oct 2024. Image: DEC

Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip has killed at least 16 people.

Another 32 people were wounded in the strike on Thursday in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Bloodshed

Israel has carried out several strikes on schools-turned-shelters in recent months, saying it targets Hamas militants hiding out among civilians.The strikes kill countless men, women and children.

Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants but says women and children make up more than half the fatalities.

The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

Ethnic cleansing

The war has displaced around 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.Hundreds of thousands of people are crammed into tent camps along the coast after entire neighbourhoods in many areas were pounded to rubble.

Months of ceasefire negotiations brokered by the US, Egypt and Qatar sputtered to a halt over the summer.

The war has meanwhile expanded to Lebanon, where Israel launched a ground invasion more than three weeks ago after trading fire with the Hezbollah militant group for much of the past year.

