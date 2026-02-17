Italian bakery sets date for eagerly-awaited opening

Stephen Price

A much-loved Italian bakery is set to open its doors in Crickhowell this weekend, as anticipation builds following its move from its first location in the valleys.

The Crickhowell Bakery set up its now premises in the thriving Powys town after struggling to keep the business afloat in Abertilley with its decreasing footfall and lack of tourist trade.

Formerly known as The Little Italia Bakery and located just off the high street in Abertillery, the owners of the newly-renamed Crickhowell Bakery, Magda and Jon, made the move following a ‘heartbreaking’ decision at the end of last year.

The bakery had grown a strong reputation for its authentic breads, Italian focaccias, indulgent patisseries, desserts and cakes – with many items made vegan to ensure everyone could enjoy.

Despite a loyal fan base, however, rising overheads and lower sales than at their pop-ups in Crickhowell market meant that, in order to keep afloat, and to keep Magda’s talent and passion for baking alive, the bakery had no option but to consider relocating.

After updating followers with their progress over the past few months, Jon finally shared that the bakery will open this weekend.

He shared: “We are delighted to announce that as of 9am Saturday 21st of February The Crickhowell Bakery will officially be open.

“This has been an incredible journey for Magda and myself, which began over a year ago with us trading at the Crickhowell Market Hall on Saturdays, after the trustees of the market hall (Phil and Orinda) gave us the wonderful opportunity to trade alongside Lorraine and Nicola from Llangattock honey, Dan (woodcraft) and Andrew (prints), when we were a little known bakery from Abertillery.

“The other traders welcomed us, and made each Saturday such a happy and memorable experience for us no matter the weather. They helped and supported us to feel at home, made us laugh, and gave us such helpful advice and encouragement about making the move across the road 🫶

“With each market, we got to know some of the other businesses in Crickhowell, in particular: Cashells of Crickhowell, FE Richards of Crickhowell, Treebeards bar, Webbs of Crickhowell, [book-ish], Natural Weigh, Latte-da, Courtroom Cafe Crickhowell, Wildbarc, Panda’s Paper Boutique who again, have all been really supportive and welcoming of us as a new business into the area. We have noticed how Crickhowell businesses support each other, and that matters!

“When we made our initial enquiries about 54 high street, we knew there were others interested, but we were so thankful that the Corn Exchange Crickhowell Ltd gave us a chance, as well as for the day-to-day support provided by its members! We really felt that they wanted this to work, and we are grateful for that.

“Along the way, we have been let down by various trades people, but special mention and thanks goes to those that have stepped in at short notice to provide their prompt help and assistance in a very professional manner- Abergavenny Electrics Ltd, Olsen and Co Removals, SD Tiling and Bathroom Fitting, P & P Pest Control Ltd, Neil Davey Signs & Art.”

Jon added: “As we have navigated this move, there has been one area of support that has been an absolute constant for us and are the whole reason why we felt able to make this move in the first place- the Crickhowell community!

“You have been with us at every market, supported our stall, given us wonderful feedback and compliments for our baked goods, and been incredibly patient when we are setting up in the morning and whilst we serve you all (often helping us to sell out within hours of opening). You have turned up regardless of the weather and got to know us both personally, and in turn we have got to know you! We could not have done this without you!

“But there is one person I wish to thank above all, and that is Magda. The work she puts in each and every day, is incredible! I’ve never known anyone work so hard. Her attention to detail, her passion for the bake, and her unwavering commitment to maintaining a high level of standard in everything she does. She is so humble and too modest to take credit for all that she does, but I guess that is why I’m writing this post and not her, and why it was so important for us that you join us on our journey together. This is our story, and we are incredibly grateful to share it with you 🫶

“So as Saturday arrives, please join us as we begin our first full day trading. Come in and say hello, celebrate the day with us, and we look forward to sharing our bakery with you for many years to come.”

