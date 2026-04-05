Italian restaurant crowned best in Wales

A south Wales restaurant has been named the best Italian in the country at a prestigious award ceremony celebrating Italian-owned businesses in the UK.

Rustica, located on Monmouth’s Church Street, took home the award for Best Restaurant in Wales at the UK Italian Awards 2026.

Writing about the “incredible achievement” on their Facebook page, the Rustica team shared: “From a small restaurant in Monmouth, built on truth, sacrifice, and proper food, today Rustica brings this home.

“No shortcuts. No nonsense. Just hard work, identity, and food that speaks real Italy.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in us. Thank you to everyone who chooses us. Thank you to everyone who supports us every single day.

“This award says Rustica. But behind it there is a heart, a story, a family, and a huge hunger to leave a mark. And we are not done yet.”

Owner Mirko Usai, originally from Cagliari, Sardinia, moved to Monmouth nine years ago and opened Rustica in March 2025.

Rustica is built around Sardinian food, offering traditional dishes like malloreddus and Italian favourites such as calamari, arancini and cacio e pepe pasta.

Mirko told the news site L’Unione Sarda: “For me, this nomination is a source of great pride, because it represents work built far from Sardinia, but bringing the identity, tradition, and flavours of our land to the table every day.”

Nearby family-run Il Gusto in Abergavenny also celebrated being shortlisted for the Best Restaurant in Wales award.

A “slice of authentic Italy in the heart of Abergavenny”, Il Gusto offers wood-fired pizzas, handmade pasta, and Italian wines, and place a focus on “warm, friendly hospitality”.

Following the awards, they said: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as one of the top, best restaurants in Wales!

“What an unforgettable night at the gala in the Italian Awards. We are beyond grateful for every single person who joined us, supported us, and continues to believe in what we do. Your loyalty and encouragement mean everything to us, you truly give us the motivation to keep striving for excellence

“A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team for their passion, hard work, and dedication. And to our amazing customers who have been with us since day one and those who have recently discovered us.

“Thank you for being part of our journey.”

The UK Italian Awards is a national event that aims to recognise and reward exceptional Italian businesses across the country.

Running since 2012, the awards have since honoured thousands of Italian restaurants and business owners in Scotland, England and Wales.

In 2027 the awards, supported by Paramount Creative, aim to launch the first ever transatlantic Italian Awards in New York.

Also nominated in the Best Restaurant in Wales category were Belotti’s Delicatessen & Coffee House in Cardigan, and The Gate Llanfrechfa in Cwmbran.

For the full list of nominees and winners, visit the Italian Awards site here.