Italian restaurant faces council action over illuminated sign

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A family-run Italian restaurant could be forced by a council to remove its illuminated sign in a row over lighting.

Residents and businesses have rallied to support Il Gusto which has now made an application to keep the two internally illuminated fascia signs that sit either side of its arch doorway entrance after it was threatened with enforcement action.

The restaurant’s landlord, Peter Woolley, has applied for retrospective permission to keep the signs, that have been in place for more than three years after having first been used for previous occupants Amos and adapted for use by Il Gusto.

Statement

A detailed planning statement submitted with the application sets out other examples of illuminated advertising signs in and around Abergavenny town centre.

It also states the “extensive illuminated frontage” of the Tesco store, opposite Il Gusto on Frogmore Street, was praised as “a clear example of development that contributes significantly to the overall illumination level and modern visual character” of the town’s conservation area in the planning department’s appraisal from 2016.

The statement explains Il Gusto had sought to “closely reflect” the previously approved colour scheme used by the nearby Prezzo restaurant, and opted for black UPVC panels with “discreet” white backlit lettering and the signs are only illuminated until the restaurant closes at 10pm.

Character

“These examples demonstrate that lighting is an accepted and established element within the conservation area’s character. In this context, the modest and discreet illumination of Il Gusto’s signage is entirely in keeping with its surroundings and does not detract from the area’s character or heritage value,” the statement said.

It is also argued the signs contribute to the night time economy on Frogmore Street and complies with planning policy that allows for “illuminated signage for restaurants and hospitality that trade at night”.

The statement also questions if Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department is treating independent businesses less favourably than national chains with illuminated signs it has approved.

“Enforcing action against an independent restaurant for using illuminated signs – when similar signs by national brands have been allowed – raises serious concerns about fairness and consistency. It risks sending the wrong message that local independents aren’t being treated equally.”

Since the application was submitted eight comments, all in support, have been received by the council with a number raising concern at demands placed on small businesses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

