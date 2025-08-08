Italian restaurant set to win sign battle

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A family-run Italian restaurant is set to win a battle to keep its illuminated signs which a council had threatened to prosecute it over.

Council planners had recommended the planning application to keep the two internally illuminated fascia signs that sit either side of the arch doorway entrance to the Il Gusto restaurant be rejected by councillors.

But members of the planning committee said they didn’t want to refuse the retrospective application, submitted by the restaurant’s landlord Peter Woolley, and rejected the recommendation.

It is now expected officers will hold talks with Mr Woolley and the restaurant over the signs, the council had previously warned the restaurant it could take enforcement action over which prompted the application.

Conservation area

Monmouthshire County Council planning officer Andrew Jones said its heritage officer had recommended refusal due to the impact of the lighting on the Abergavenny Conservation Area and though the Frogmore Street building isn’t listed the area is recognised as the town’s “historic core”.

Mr Jones acknowledged the only objection to the application, which was supported by 14 members of the public and Abergavenny Town Council, was from the heritage officer but said: “We fully acknowledge the significant support received but the objection of the heritage officer, given the nature of the application, is quite significant.”

He said the heritage officer’s views were “important” when considering impact on the conservation area and said “weighting should be given to them.”

Owen Davies, the agent for the applicant, complained Monmouthshire hasn’t issued specific supplementary planning guidance on shopfronts and said: “We believe this has led to inconsistencies in decisions that have disproportionately affected small independent businesses while granting approval for national chains.”

Adapted

Mr Davies said Il Gusto had adapted the fascia signs used by the previous restaurant when it opened just over a year ago and also sought to replicate the style of the previous Prezzo restaurant.

He said the signs are turned off when the restaurant closes at 10pm and also said other signs nearby are made from UPVC and illuminated until the early hours of the morning.

Mr Jones said the 2016 conservation area appraisal has provided guidance on design and said the designation is important to businesses and attracts visitors.

Conservative councillor Rachel Buckler described Il Gusto as a “very good Italian restaurant” and the building as “very handsome” but said she supported the recommendation for refusal.

“It is inappropriate to the character of the building and something akin to a fast food restaurant in a much more urban setting than a market town in Monmouthshire,” said the Devauden member.

Abergavenny Pen y Fal ward Conservative Maureen Powell agreed and said: “I do feel to light it up is going too far.”

‘Full of admiration’

Croesonen Labour member Su McConnell said she was “full of admiration” for the heritage team and it was “odd” for her to go against its recommendations and highlighted Il Gusto is opposite the Tesco store that is illuminated due to its large windows.

After the committee voted to reject the recommendation to refuse the application there was confusion as to whether a further report, recommending approval, would be required, as some councillors had called for the application to be deferred.

Council solicitor Joanne Chase said there would be further negotiation with the applicant but planning officer Philip Thomas said: “If members are minded to approve there is not much point having a negotiation.”

