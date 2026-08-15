‘It’s like Mad Max out there’: Residents demand action over anti-social behaviour

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

People living in a prime waterfront area in south west Wales said their peace and quiet was ruined almost every night by revving cars and tooting horns, with one resident saying “it’s like Mad Max out there”.

They said drivers of modified cars congregated at North Dock car park in Llanelli, did “donuts” and hared round Traeth Ffordd, which surrounds the water.

One 55-year-old North Dock resident who spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said his partner was unable to sleep despite using noise-blocking headphones.

A 69-year-old resident said she was now on sleeping tablets. They described the situation as unbearable and intolerable.

North Dock borders the Millennium Coastal Path and has superb west-facing views across the Loughor Estuary to Gower. “It’s heaven during the day and hell at night,” said the 69-year-old resident, who asked not to be named.

A letter has been sent on behalf of affected residents to the authorities, which said: “For several years, our community has been subjected to nightly anti-social behaviour that has steadily escalated. Almost every evening, from around 8.30pm until the early hours of the morning, modified cars and motorcycles descend on North Dock.

“What follows is not simply an inconvenience. Vehicles race around what has effectively become a measured circuit, with drivers and riders appearing to compete against one another for the fastest lap times.

“The noise is relentless and deprives residents of sleep, peace and any sense of normality.”

It added: “Several are on medication just to sleep – totally unacceptable.”

Rubbish and broken glass were also left, it said, with residents also finding drug paraphernalia like discarded needles in public areas.

The letter continued: “We acknowledge Dyfed-Powys Police have attended community meetings alongside Carmarthenshire Council, and we appreciate the officers who have engaged with residents. However, despite discussions and promises, meaningful and lasting change has not followed.”

It said police operations have occasionally taken place and offences recorded, but added: “Unfortunately, the very next night the behaviour often resumes as though nothing has happened.”

The letter called for action such as traffic restrictions, increased patrols, and CCTV deployment.

“The human cost of this cannot be overstated,” the letter said. “Many residents have experienced years of broken sleep, anxiety and fear. North Dock is a beautiful part of Llanelli. It should be known for its waterfront, its community spirit and its welcoming atmosphere.”

The 55-year-old resident said he and his partner bought their North Dock flat three years ago and were looking forward to a relaxing waterfront life, but that the reality was very different at night. “It’s like Mad Max out there,” he said, referring to the film series. “The car park is full of ‘donut’ rings.”

He said police 101 call handlers were empathetic but resources were stretched. Residents have suggested police visit in unmarked cars, he said, to get a fuller picture of what was occurring.

“If we could move we would, but there’s no way we would be able to sell the property,” he said.

The man said residents overlooking North Dock car park and the dock were affected more than those facing the Loughor Estuary, and that the problems have been raised with North Dock Residents’ Association.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was aware of vehicle-related antisocial behaviour, that operations have taken place over the last few months, and that officers were regularly in touch with residents.

The 69-year-old female resident who spoke to the LDRS said police were trying to help but were very busy. She also said Llanelli MP Dame Nia Griffith was doing her best.

She said residents wanted the Carmarthenshire Council-run North Dock car park to have barriers, cameras and automatic ticketing.

She’s lived in North Dock for five years and said she was on sleeping tablets due to the night-time disruption. “They race around the dock with big, back-firing exhausts – my little dog is so scared it’s barking at night,” she said.

“I’ve spoken to some of them, and some of them are really nice. I’m not a snob, I grew up on a council estate, and I say to them, ‘We can’t sleep – you’re terrorising us.’ I ask if they’ve got grandparents, and how would they like it if I was outside their house driving around and around in a car that’s firing like a gun.

“They say, ‘Oh, I understand.’ I say, ‘Then please can you tell your mates about it, because it’s unbearable.’”

Nightmare

MP Dame Nia said she really felt for those affected. “Anti-social behaviour in North Dock has become an absolute nightmare for local residents,” she said. “Carmarthenshire Council and the police really need to stop passing the buck and get a grip on the situation.

“It’s been a long-running saga with numerous meetings and many sensible, practical suggestions put forward by residents and local businesses including restricting access to the car park at night, changing layout of North Dock, maybe with bollards/ barrier to make it less like a race track and the installation of cameras to reduce disorder.”

Glanymor councillors Sean Rees and Louvain Roberts said: “We share the concerns expressed by residents in North Dock regarding the persistent anti-social behaviour, dangerous driving and associated issues affecting the area. No community should have to endure this level of disruption or feel unsafe in their own neighbourhood.”

They said they welcomed work being done towards a potential public spaces protection order “covering this form of anti-social activity, improved surveillance, and stronger enforcement”.

They added: “Residents have raised these concerns consistently over a prolonged period, and they deserve to see tangible progress rather than further delay.”

Neighbourhood policing and prevention inspector Thomas Coppock said the vehicle anti-social behaviour issue and work to address it was ongoing.

“Over the last few months, police operations in the North Dock area has led to the seizure of vehicles for no insurance, the issue of section 59 warnings and seizure of vehicles for careless or antisocial driving, and several tickets for vehicle and driving offences,” he said.

“Our work has included a detailed report for the council written by our designing-out crime officer, whose role is to provide specialist advice to minimise crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“I appreciate the impact this behaviour has on residents and visitors. We will continue to monitor the area, carry out our proactive patrols and operations, and feed back to the local authority as we work with them towards a long-term, sustainable solution.”

Long-term measures

The council said it was working with police and other groups to identify longer-term measures while maintaining access for legitimate users.

It plans to launch a public consultation next month on proposals for a vehicle-related public spaces protection order covering the North Dock area.

“The proposed order is intended to help tackle issues such as nuisance vehicle gatherings, excessive vehicle noise, racing, drifting, wheel spinning and other forms of vehicle-related anti-social behaviour,” it said.

North Dock Residents’ Association (NDRA), which represents the owners of the circa 260 flats and houses, said it was aware that some residents had concerns regarding alleged anti-social behaviour and vehicle-related noise.

It said its main role regarded the management and upkeep of the North Dock development and supporting positive community initiatives.

“Where residents have raised issues with the NDRA, we have encouraged them to report matters through the appropriate official channels so that they can be properly recorded and considered,” it said.

People can phone police on 101 to report concerns or through a direct message on social media.

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