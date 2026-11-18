Nation Cymru staff

A 91-year-old woman who rarely left her bedroom has rediscovered the joy of music, memories and companionship thanks to pioneering technology bringing cultural activities into people’s homes.

Margaret Jones, from Pentre Broughton, is among those benefiting from CultureTab, a digital initiative enabling older, isolated and vulnerable residents to enjoy entertainment, reminiscence sessions and other activities remotely.

Using a screen set up by carers, participants can watch events at the Homecare Matters daycentre in Pentre Broughton without having to operate complicated equipment or leave their homes.

CultureTab has been developed in partnership with Wrecsam2029, the team leading Wrexham’s bid to be UK City of Culture in 2029. If Wrexham is successful, the idea is that people unable to attend events and activities during the year will be able to experience them in their own homes as a result of the pioneering technology.

For Margaret, using CultureTab marked a significant milestone after months of encouragement from homecare support worker Lynda Roberts.

Having rarely ventured beyond her bedroom, she gradually progressed to looking out of the window, using the stairlift and eventually sitting at her kitchen table for a special afternoon tea.

Surrounded by traditional teacups, she joined a virtual reminiscence session led by Diane Hern, featuring photographs, memorabilia, familiar wartime and post-war songs, and memories of days gone by.

Lynda, from Coedpoeth, said: “Margaret had really gone within herself, but that afternoon you could see the glint in her eye.

“She recognised carers and people she knew on the screen, and the photographs and memorabilia brought so many memories flooding back.

“We’ve built a lovely bond, and she feels safe with us. For that afternoon, you could see the very best of Margaret. Without CultureTab, she wouldn’t have been able to take part. It was lovely to share that experience with her.”

The technology has also amazed Dennis Roberts, from Minera, who enjoyed watching singer Nigel Reader, a regular visitor to the centre.

Dennis said: “I wouldn’t be able to set that up myself. The carers brought it, but what baffles me is how, when there’s entertainment and singing at the day centre, I can see it here on this screen.

“It’s like magic. It just came on. Nobody came here and switched it on, and I wouldn’t have a clue what to do.

“The fascinating thing is that it’s being done from somewhere else. It just appeared! It was fantastic. I felt part of it.”

Volunteer Andrea Ellis, from Pentre Broughton, previously worked at Nightingale House and has attended several activities, including the reminiscence sessions.

She described the technology as potentially life-changing, particularly when music and familiar images encouraged older people to share their memories.

Now attending Homecare Matters twice weekly, she hopes Wrexham’s UK City of Culture 2029 bid will bring fresh opportunities and positivity to the area.

She also welcomed the technology’s ability to include those unable to attend in person.

Amanda Evans, Culture Bid Director for Wrecsam2029, said: “Culture belongs to everyone, regardless of their age, circumstances or ability to get out and about.

“What makes CultureTab so special is that it isn’t simply about watching something on a screen. It’s about feeling included, recognising familiar faces, sharing memories and being part of what’s happening in your community.

“Margaret’s experience shows how powerful that can be. As we work towards Wrexham’s bid to become UK City of Culture in 2029, we want to celebrate our heritage while creating new memories and opportunities for people of all generations.

“If Wrexham is successful, we hope CultureTab will enable even more people to feel a part of the exciting year that we are planning

“Projects like this demonstrate how culture and technology can come together to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

CultureTab brings together Wrecsam2029 and Homecare Matters, Healthcare Matters and technology specialist Sentrix, all part of the wider SLC Group, founded by Phil Spiby more than two decades ago.

The partners hope to extend access to cultural experiences for more residents who might otherwise struggle to participate, ensuring they remain connected to the people, places and activities they love.

For more information about Wrexham’s bid to become UK City of Culture 2029, visit www.wrecsam2029.wales or follow @Wrecsam2029 on social media, using #Wrecsam2029 and #UKCityOfCulture2029.

To learn more about the organisations behind CultureTab, visit www.healthcare-matters.com for Healthcare Matters, or search for Homecare Matters Wrexham on Facebook.