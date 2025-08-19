Jail for rapist who tried to claim his victim dreamt attack

A man who sexually abused and raped a woman then tried to claim she dreamt his attack has been jailed.

Justin Saliba, 50, of LLanishen, was jailed for 11 years at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, August 18.

The offence dates back to 2021 and happened at his flat – Saliba had preyed on his victim while she was asleep.

The victim woke to find him raping her and fleed after the attack.

She told family who then contacted South Wales Police, and a police investigation was launched.

Saliba was arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse, but he pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim had confused a dream with reality.

But a jury saw through his lies he was found guilty and remanded in custody following a trial.

Saliba was jailed for 11 years and will serve a minimum of two thirds of that sentence before being released on license.

‘Damage’

He will also be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

Detective Constable Charlotte Watkins, said: “Justin Saliba’s actions that night did irreparable damage to his victim.

“He denied the offence and in doing so dragged his victim through the trauma of a trial and years of waiting for justice.

“He is a dangerous predator who is now serving many years behind bars where he is no longer a threat to others.

“I do hope his victim finds some comfort knowing that and is able to begin the difficult process of rebuilding her life.”

