Jailed ex-leader of Reform in Wales is ‘ancient history’, says Yusuf
Reform UK head of policy Zia Yusuf said the party’s former leader in Wales who was jailed for taking bribes “is a guy which, far as we’re concerned, is ancient history”.
Nathan Gill was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years after he was paid £40,000 to make pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament.
Put to him on Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme that there are people who will ask why should they trust what Reform UK says about Russia “given that one of their people took money from Russians”, Mr Yusuf said: “I think that would be an incredibly unreasonable position to take.
“Nathan Gill, what he did was treasonous. It was horrific. It was awful. He’s now been dealt with by the authorities. He deserves the sentence that he’s gotten.
“But as you’ve just said, this is a guy which, far as we’re concerned, is ancient history.
“I’ve never met him. I’d never heard of him, actually, until I saw his name sadly in the newspapers.
“I think it is unreasonable to besmirch everybody else at Reform, the millions of people around the country who support Nigel (Farage) and support our party.”
It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer challenged Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to set up an investigation into Reform UK’s Russian links, adding that Gill’s action “undermines our country”.
Speaking to Sky News in South Africa at the G20 Summit, Sir Keir said: “Nigel Farage, he often has a lot to say. What he needs to do is to launch an investigation into his party to understand how that happened.
“This is a serious sentence that has been imposed, over 10 years. It’s a very serious issue.
“How did that happen, that this was happening in his party? And what other links are there between Reform and Russia?”
Mr Farage said in response that Sir Keir needs to investigate Labour’s links with the Chinese Communist Party.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Mr Farage was previously paid to be on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s TV channel, Russia Today, adding: “We must all ask – where do his loyalties really lie?”
Speaking after Gill was jailed, Sir Ed said: “A traitor was at the very top of Reform UK, aiding and abetting a foreign adversary.
“Nigel Farage and his party are a danger to national security.
“Nigel Farage himself was previously paid to be on Putin’s TV channel, Russia Today, and said he was the world leader he admires the most.
“We must all ask – where do his loyalties really lie? We need a full investigation into Russian interference in our politics.”
Gill, 52, of Anglesey, North Wales, was a member of the UK Independence Party, then followed Mr Farage to the Brexit Party and ultimately was – for a brief period before his spectacular fall from grace – Reform UK’s leader in Wales.
He pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6, 2018 and July 18, 2019.
“Ancient history” “nobody in deform knew who he was” what a pathetic cop out response. The British security services need to carry out an urgent investigation into Farage and his party
Not just Farage, all those who partied aboard Russian Yachts and the Wigs and the City who charged fortunes for using the laundermat.
It should have been the Super-Prosecutor’s first act to arrest the Tory Party if only in the spirit of the letter, who knew they weren’t going to rock the last gang’s getaway boat…
This political party needs to be ancient history. It is tainted beyond redemption and garage has a lot of questions to answer.
Is Yusuf the worst propagandist they have? Gill will never be their ancient history but will plague their present and future until their inevitable self destruction.
Ancient History?Nice try.
The lid on Pandora’s box has only just been lifted .
The cover up
Only last month on October 11, 2025, during a campaign visit in Caerphilly, standing next to Powell Gill’s former aide s, Farage told journalists:
“I’m the only person in the senior management team of Reform who’s ever even met him,” referring to Nathan Gill,
Only a full investigation will suffice.
What is disappointing we now find “Reform exposed”who have been excellent in deep diving are based in the USA
Nation Cymru are the only show in town.
Long may they remain.
So Zia Yusuf had never heard of his own party, Reform’s leader in Wales? Their LEADER in Wales!
Tells you everything you need to know about Reform’s real attitude towards Wales I think.
I know a week is a long time in politics, but trying to push this into the Stone Age is a bit desperate.
This is really pathetic from the biggest pro-Russian party in the UK. Gill was very much one of Farage’s inner circle – right up to his arrest. No one is buying the desperate attempts to distance themselves
Nigel Farage appearing on Putin propaganda mouthpiece Russia Today seventeen times is “ancient history” also, conveniently.
There definitely isn’t an elaborate, organised conspiracy to use Farage’s grifter cult as a carefully controlled front to spread disinformation and undermine national security on the Kremlin’s behalf.
Patriots don’t let other patriots sell their country out to corrupt authoritarian gangster regimes abroad.
You obviously not familiar on the corruption scandal in the Ukr recently then.
Tell me more about Mr Kolomoisky.
Where do these disgraced oligarchs end up?? Both from the Kremlin and the Ukr oligarchy.
This traitor Gill was leader of UKIP and Reform UK in Wales. Appointed by Farage. He was a Russian asset who’s paid by Russia statements were never once criticised by Farage a man himself who is a great admirer of Putin and blames the west for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All those UKIP and Reform members and voters must not be let off. They point the finger and sneer about “remoaners” and what it is to be a patriot and all along they, in their wisdom, happily backed Wales’ very own Lord Haw-Haw. So no I see no reason for… Read more »
Yusuf’s party went big on Gill. Russians went big on gill with money. Russians didn’t need to bribe farage because he was already on message and bigging up putin, its in his own words.
The right will believe anything. They’re not very bright.
Reform may choose to forget but no one else will. Be sure ever stone will now be lifted to reveal Farage and his party’s sordid, treasonous past. The time has come to bury this guy and his toxic politics.