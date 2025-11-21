Jailing of former Farage ally sparks demands for inquiry into Russian influence

There has been a call for an investigation into Russian interference in British politics after a former ally of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was jailed for accepting bribes from associates of Vladimir Putin.

Nathan Gill, 52, a former leader of Reform UK in Wales, received £40,000 for making pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament.

The Old Bailey heard Gill was paid by Oleg Voloshyn, 44, an ex-Ukrainian MP, who was acting on behalf of Putin supporter Victor Medvedchuk, 71.

Gill was first elected to the European Parliament in 2014 for the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) and later represented the Brexit Party until the UK left the EU in 2020 following the Brexit referendum.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “A traitor was at the very top of Reform UK, aiding and abetting a foreign adversary.

“Nigel Farage and his party are a danger to national security.

“Nigel Farage himself was previously paid to be on Putin’s TV channel, Russia Today, and said he was the world leader he admires the most.

“We must all ask – where do his loyalties really lie? We need a full investigation into Russian interference in our politics.”

Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, said: “If the former Reform UK leader in Wales was part of a broader, co-ordinated effort to advance Moscow’s agenda within our democratic institutions, then the public deserves to know the full truth, and how far Russian money and influence reached into Nigel Farage’s inner circle.”

Mr Farage, the Reform UK MP for Clacton, had previously described his former colleague as a “bad apple” and said he was “shocked” after Gillpleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery.

He said: “Any political party can find in their midst all sorts of terrible people.

“You can never, ever guarantee 100% that everyone you meet in your life, you shake hands with in the pub, is a good person.”

Gill’s trial was attended by Labour Senedd Member Mick Antoniw who stood and watched as the disgraced former MEP entered the Old Bailey on Friday morning.

Wales’ former Counsel General comes from a Ukrainian family, with a Danish mother and a Ukrainian father who sought refugee status in the UK following World War II.

Antoniw has traveled to the war torn country several times over the last few years to deliver vital aid following Russia’s illegal invasion.

He along with armed forces minister Al Carns called for Reform UK to launch a thorough investigation after Gill was jailed.

“Nigel Farage must urgently initiate an independent investigation into every inch of Reform UK’s party structures, membership, donors, and representatives, to give the public a cast-iron guarantee that any remaining pro-Russian links have been removed from his party,” he said.

“He must leave no stone unturned in this investigation.”

Earlier this week, security minister Dan Jarvis announced a series of measures against espionage threats to the UK.

“Nathan Gill used his privileged position in public office to advance the malign interests of Russia over those of the UK in exchange for money – that is a betrayal of our country, our people, and our national security,” Mr Jarvis said.

“Russia’s hostility and attempts to weaken our democracy will continue to be met by the full force of the law.”

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Mr Gill’s actions were reprehensible, treasonous and unforgivable.

“We are glad that justice has been served and fully welcome the sentence Nathan Gill has received.”