James Bond’s castle connection sparks £4.5m tourism boost for Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A James Bond-linked castle is helping drive a £4.5 million tourism boom as thousands of big-spending Japanese tourists head to Wales this summer.

Tourism leaders say Japanese visitor numbers have bounced back strongly since the pandemic, with arrivals now matching and in some cases exceeding the pre-Covid peak of more than 4,500 a year.

The growing influx is proving a major boost for local businesses with visitors spending an average of more than £1,000 each during their stay in north Wales.

At the heart of the success is a long-standing partnership with the city of Himeji in central Japan.

Its Deputy Director for International Affairs, Hiromi Tanaka, has just completed a five-week stay in Conwy where she was hosted by North Wales Tourism CEO Jim Jones and Conwy Mayor Sian Grady and chaperoned by the North Wales Tourism Japanese Ambassador Emiko Corney.

The two regions have a historic twinning arrangement between Conwy Castle and Himeji Castle.

Both are UNESCO World Heritage Sites and, though over 9,000 miles apart, the two mighty fortresses were built with 50 years of each other in the 13th and 14th centuries.

The spectacular five storey wooden castle in Himeji also provided a backdrop to the classic 007 movie, You Only Live Twice.

Jim Jones said: “We are once again seeing very many Japanese tourists in the area and the indications are that numbers are already above the pre-Covid levels.

“Businesses are seeing more Japanese visitors coming through their doors and that numbers are growing and they are big spenders – you should see the size of their suitcases.

“Hiromi remarked how much there is in common between the people of north Wales and those of her home region – the friendliness and warmth as well as the pride in their area and its culture and language.”

Hiromi was in the Himeji party which visited Conwy to sign the partnership agreement between the two castles but now she has enjoyed a real deep dive into the culture of Conwy and north Wales.

During her stay she was hosted by Glenn Evans at Royal Oak and Waterloo Hotel estate in Betws y Coed.

The itinerary included visits to a host of attractions including the Aber Falls and Penderyn Whisky Distillery, Portmeirion, Welsh Highland railway, Welsh Mountain Zoo, Great Orme mines and Bodnant Gardens.

She also toured Llandudno with Lord Mostyn and learned how to make Bara Brith and Welsh Cakes.

The aim was to strengthen links between the two regions which has already seen Japan name Conwy as one of the 30 Most Beautiful Towns and Villages in Europe and the A55 Coast Road given the accolade of one of the 20 Most Beautiful Roads in Europe.

Hiromi said: “I’ve spent five weeks staying and working in Conwy and north Wales to understand the tourism offer here, meeting so many people and experiencing the culture.

“It’s another step in cementing the relationship between Conwy and its castle and Himeji and its castle which is also an important tourism site which attracts three million visitors a year.

“I have visited sites in Conwy and in north Wales and also schools where I have doing demonstrations of origami and of how to wear the kimono.

“I have very much enjoyed the culture of north Wales, the scenery and the people who have been very welcoming.

“I very much liked bara brith and have been eating it for breakfast every morning and now I know how to make it I will be sharing the secret with people in Japan.”

Hiromi has been completing part of her work placement at Conwy Town Council, where she has worked alongside the Civic and Events Manager.

Her role has included helping to prepare bilingual information for Japanese visitors, promoting awareness of the long-standing twinning relationship and its significance to both communities.

According to the council, the placement has highlighted the practical benefits of international cooperation and cultural exchange.

Conwy Mayor and Constable of Conwy Castle Sian Grady said: “Conwy is all about the World Heritage Site and its history and culture and it’s been wonderful to share that with the people of Japan.

“It’s great that the Welsh Government want to put Wales on the international map and they need to have a look at what’s happening in Conwy and support it and hopefully the fact that the new Leader is from Anglesey means he will understand the importance of tourism to north Wales.

“From the Town Council’s perspective, this partnership is one of considerable importance, fostering cultural, educational and civic links between our two communities.

“The visit was an opportunity not only to celebrate this relationship but also to strengthen it for future generations.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding reflects the strength of the relationship between the two communities and the shared commitment to developing future collaboration.

“The pupils of Ysgol Aberconwy, Ysgol Bro Gwydyr and Ysgol Awel y Mynydd were thrilled and enjoyed Hiromi’s visit so much.”

Jim Jones added: “Not many places have what we have in north Wales in terms of what you can do and see and experience with its landscape, history, mountains and sea.

“We have seen in Wrexham where the success of the football club and its Hollywood owners has attracted visitors from the USA – we just need them to head west as well.

“In Anglesey the cruise ship market is growing at Holyhead with thousands of visitors arriving in north Wales by sea.

“There is so much for people from overseas to see and what we need now is for the new Welsh Government to work with us.

“Plaid Cymru have said they want to put Wales on the international map and that’s what we’re doing in places like Himeji in Japan and at Champery in the Swiss Alps where we have links through the Llandudno ski slope and with mountain biking.

“We just hope they can see the potential in the tourism industry in north Wales and work with us to realise that potential.”