James Evans pulls out of contest to lead Reform UK’s Senedd group
Emily Price
Reform UK’s James Evans has ruled himself out of the contest to lead the party’s Senedd group.
The Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd Member of the Senedd said he believed a leadership contest would “risk creating unnecessary devision” within the group
In a statement, Evans said: “After much consideration, and despite receiving the support and encouragement of a considerable number of MSs, I have decided that I will not be putting my name forward to become Leader of the Reform UK group in Wales.
“I believe that a leadership contest at this time risks creating unnecessary division within the group when our focus should be on working together and delivering for the people who elected us.
“I have always put my family first, and ultimately the unity and success of the party means more to me than any personal ambition I may have. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has encouraged me and offered their support.”
Evans defected to Nigel Farage’s party during the previous Senedd term after being ejected from the Welsh Conservatives when senior figures learned he had been in talks with Reform UK about defecting.
After being elected to the Senedd under Reform’s banner in May, he announced he would not stand for re-election at the next election in 2030, stating he and his wife wanted to start and family and enjoy a private life.
During his time with the Conservatives, he expressed an interest in becoming party leader on several occasions, according to party sources.
Reform’s chief whip Llŷr Powell confirmed on Wednesday (September 16) that the party’s membership will not get a vote on who replaces its former leader in the Senedd Dan Thomas.
Instead, Powell said Reform’s 33 MSs will vote on who they want to lead the group in Cardiff Bay.
Thomas was hand picked and appointed as the party’s leader in Wales in February this year.
However, the former Tory councillor resigned yesterday after news broke that he had been arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.
Gwent Police confirmed he had been bailed pending further enquiries. Thomas denies doing anything wrong.
Llŷr Powell and interim leader Helen Jenner are thought to be among the potential candidates to replace Thomas as the leader of the opposition in the Senedd, although neither have publicly confirmed their interest.
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Don’t make me laugh! In reality, I believe the 33 reform MSs will elect whoever Farage tells them to!
Farij will impose the next just like the last.
The best situation is all these MSs realise that they are in fact totally unsuited to the roles they were elected to and resign and allow for new elections to take place.
Basically been told Nige will say no.
Farage only knows one of them and he calls him “Welsh Dave”.
Let’s support Laura Anne Jones. 😀
I’d like to nominate this 89p Tesco iceberg lettuce to replace Dunce Thomas as Reform ‘Wales’ leader.
https://www.tesco.com/shop/en-GB/products/253557495?srsltid=AU7gw4X6dL6rboECoZZzNr-gR28_vUM8PE4FuLvvE9EjC8-vkRxYPf39
30p more expensive than the one that outlasted Liz Truss’s utterly disastrous premiership, yet still represents superb value for money.
So the next leader of Reform in Wales will – like the last one – be appointed by a MP in England.
James Evans is deluded. The boss will tell him and the rest who will be imposed on them without question and when he shouts, you jump and do as you’re told. What does he think his rabble is, a democracy? I can honestly see RT being defected over and installed. Political suicide of the mad.
Hasn’t this clown already handed his notice in, bit of a long notice period, how do they expect anyone to take them seriously?
Well, they do want old Britain back, and to be fair, this whole episode is beginning to look like citizen Smith.
Or maybe the Benny hill show.
As usual deadheads that will become useful only if they become organ donors and not before, commenting on people who step up for what they believe in. Keyboard warriors, no more than ballast. Come out into the open. I think not.