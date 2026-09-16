James Evans pulls out of contest to lead Reform UK’s Senedd group

Emily Price

Reform UK’s James Evans has ruled himself out of the contest to lead the party’s Senedd group.

The Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd Member of the Senedd said he believed a leadership contest would “risk creating unnecessary devision” within the group

In a statement, Evans said: “After much consideration, and despite receiving the support and encouragement of a considerable number of MSs, I have decided that I will not be putting my name forward to become Leader of the Reform UK group in Wales.

“I believe that a leadership contest at this time risks creating unnecessary division within the group when our focus should be on working together and delivering for the people who elected us.

“I have always put my family first, and ultimately the unity and success of the party means more to me than any personal ambition I may have. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has encouraged me and offered their support.”

Evans defected to Nigel Farage’s party during the previous Senedd term after being ejected from the Welsh Conservatives when senior figures learned he had been in talks with Reform UK about defecting.

After being elected to the Senedd under Reform’s banner in May, he announced he would not stand for re-election at the next election in 2030, stating he and his wife wanted to start and family and enjoy a private life.

During his time with the Conservatives, he expressed an interest in becoming party leader on several occasions, according to party sources.

Reform’s chief whip Llŷr Powell confirmed on Wednesday (September 16) that the party’s membership will not get a vote on who replaces its former leader in the Senedd Dan Thomas.

Instead, Powell said Reform’s 33 MSs will vote on who they want to lead the group in Cardiff Bay.

Thomas was hand picked and appointed as the party’s leader in Wales in February this year.

However, the former Tory councillor resigned yesterday after news broke that he had been arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Gwent Police confirmed he had been bailed pending further enquiries. Thomas denies doing anything wrong.

Llŷr Powell and interim leader Helen Jenner are thought to be among the potential candidates to replace Thomas as the leader of the opposition in the Senedd, although neither have publicly confirmed their interest.

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